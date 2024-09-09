Pandemic stress drove young adults to turn to cannabis

Facing anxiety and boredom, young men and women turned to cannabis during lockdowns, revealing surprising differences in how they coped.

Study: A qualitative study of experiences among young adults who increased their cannabis use during the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: fizkes / Shutterstock

In a qualitative study published in the journal BMC Public Health, researchers from Canada conducted semi-structured interviews with young adults from the Nicotine Dependence in Teens (NDIT) study to explore their increased cannabis use during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

They identified five key themes for cannabis use, including no disruption in cannabis use, using cannabis to cope with mental health declines, combat boredom, and express freedom and relaxation.

Background

The COVID-19 pandemic caused significant disruptions in family dynamics, routines, socialization, and employment, leaving young adults particularly affected by these changes.

As a transitional group, young adults faced elevated risks of mental health challenges and substance use, with younger adults (18–34 years) experiencing more pandemic-related stress than older groups.

Studies show that cannabis use increased during the pandemic, especially among young adults, was driven by stress, boredom, and anxiety.

Gender also influenced cannabis use, with women reporting higher increases due to mental health issues. Legalization and expanded access to cannabis further fueled this trend.

To address the gaps that remain in this regard, researchers in the present study qualitatively explored the use of cannabis by young adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They additionally focused on gender differences to inform interventions for reducing cannabis-related harms during potential life disruptions.

About the study

Participants were included from the NDIT study, which initially aimed to explore smoking behaviors among individuals but later expanded to include other substances.

Data were collected from participants, recruited initially at age 12–13 years, across multiple cycles, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants who reported increased cannabis use in the past year during cycle 24 were invited for 60-minute semi-structured virtual interviews between July and September 2021.

A total of 25 individuals (52% women) of age 33–34 years shared their experiences regarding mental health and cannabis use during the pandemic, discussing use frequency, reasons, and impacts.

The interviews were transcribed, anonymized, and analyzed using Braun and Clark’s six-phase thematic analysis approach. Three researchers reviewed the data, generating codes for key themes such as mental health and anxiety, disaggregated by gender. Data were analyzed iteratively to identify shared and unique patterns in responses, achieving thematic saturation. The themes were shaped by participant-researcher interactions.

Study rigor was maintained through the expertise of the research team, development of a codebook, and collaborative data analysis using Nvivo software.

Credibility was enhanced through frequent team discussions and review of transcripts. Transferability was ensured by including a robust sample with equal gender representation.

Results and discussion

The interviews revealed five key themes: (1) no disruption in access to cannabis, especially for men, due to pandemic-adapted services like home delivery; (2) increased cannabis use to manage mental health declines; (3) cannabis use as a way to combat pandemic boredom, with participants experimenting with new products and using it to maintain social routines; (4) cannabis use as an expression of freedom from lockdown restrictions, with some feeling like teenagers again; and (5) cannabis as an alternative way to relax, with some using it to wind down from daily stressors, preferring it to alcohol due to fewer adverse side effects.

Gender differences were noted, particularly with women citing childcare and job-related strain as significant contributors to increased cannabis use.

Women emphasized not exposing their children to cannabis and sought their doctor’s approval for its use to manage mental health symptoms, relax after completing tasks, and connect with their partners. Men used it more routinely to feel present with their families.

The present study is one of the first to explore pandemic-related cannabis use among young adults through their own experiences, with strong gender representation and a sample from a large cohort.

The findings are consistent with previous research indicating that increased stress and anxiety during the pandemic led to higher cannabis consumption among young adults.

However, the findings may have limited generalizability due to Quebec-specific COVID-19 rules, timing of interviews in mid-2021, and the lack of data on the extent of cannabis use increase.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the study showed that young adults continued to have access to cannabis during the pandemic.

By identifying cannabis use as a common coping mechanism for stress and boredom and to express freedom during the pandemic, the study contributes to our understanding of how young adults potentially manage mental health challenges in difficult situations.

The research also adds valuable insights into gender differences in cannabis use, offering an opportunity for more gender-sensitive approaches in future interventions and policies.

The findings highlight the need for targeted public health interventions to address increased cannabis use during times of crisis, particularly for mental health support.