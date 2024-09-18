Understanding brain activity shifts in Alzheimer’s disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
McGill UniversitySep 18 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Amyloid-beta and tau proteins have long been associated with Alzheimer's disease. The pathological buildup of these proteins leads to cognitive decline in people with the disease. How it does that, though, remains poorly understood. 

A new study from the labs of Sylvain Baillet at The Neuro and Sylvia Villeneuve at the Douglas Research Centre provides important insight into how these proteins impact brain activity and possibly contribute to cognitive decline. 

The team led by Jonathan Gallego Rudolf, a Ph.D. candidate in Baillet and Villeneuve's labs, recruited 104 people with a family history of Alzheimer's. They scanned the participants' brains using a combination of positron emission tomography (PET) to detect the presence and location of the proteins and magnetoencephalography (MEG) to record brain activity in these regions. 

The scientists compared the results of the two scans and found that brain areas with increased levels of amyloid-beta showed macroscopic expressions of brain hyperactivity, reflected by increased fast- and decreased slow-frequency brain activity. For people with both amyloid-beta and tau in their brain, the pattern shifted towards hypoactivity, with higher levels of pathology leading to brain activity slowing. 

Using cognitive tests, the team discovered that participants with higher rates of this amyloid-tau related brain slowing showed higher levels of decline in attention and memory. 

The findings suggest that the interplay between amyloid-beta and tau lead to altered brain activity before noticeable cognitive symptoms appear. In a follow up study, Rudolf plans to rescan the same participants over time to prove whether the accumulation of the two proteins promotes further slowing of brain activity, and whether this accurately predicts the cognitive evolution of the participants. 

Our study provides direct evidence in humans for the hypothesized shift in neurophysiological activity, from neural hyper- to hypo-activity, and its association with longitudinal cognitive decline. These results parallel findings from animal and computational models and contribute to the advancement of our understanding of the pathological mechanisms underlying the preclinical stage of Alzheimer's disease."

Jonathan Gallego Rudolf, Ph.D. candidate

Their findings were published in a paper titled "Synergistic association of Aβ and tau pathology with cortical neurophysiology and cognitive decline in asymptomatic older adults" in the journal Nature Neuroscience on Sept. 18, 2024. 

Source:

McGill University

Journal reference:

Gallego-Rudolf, J., et al. (2024). Synergistic association of Aβ and tau pathology with cortical neurophysiology and cognitive decline in asymptomatic older adults. Nature Neuroscience. doi.org/10.1038/s41593-024-01763-8.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study links protein increases to cognitive improvement in Alzheimer's
New drug shows strong activity against brain metastases in HER2-positive breast cancer
Disrupted glucose transport in oligodendrocytes linked to myelin thinning and aging in new research
Study finds brain synchronization between humans and dogs during social interactions
Research shows brain synchronization between humans and dogs
GLP-2 regulates appetite by influencing gut-brain communication and gastrointestinal motility
Study unveils potential treatment for chronic brain damage following traumatic injury
Light wave technology offers breakthrough in monitoring babies' brain activity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
C1QL1 protein identified as key to myelin replacement