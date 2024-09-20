Mount Sinai expands psychedelic research center with major donation from Parsons Foundation

Mount Sinai Health System this week celebrated the opening of an expansion of its psychedelic psychotherapy research center into a new location and announced a foundational $5 million gift from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. The center has been renamed The Parsons Research Center for Psychedelic Healing.

The new location is designed to support the Center's capacity to facilitate a growing number of rigorous clinical trials that focus on well-known compounds like MDMA, psilocybin, ketamine, and potentially others in the future. These chemical compounds have garnered significant attention in academic medicine for their potential to alleviate symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, and other stress-related conditions.

The Foundation's gift, which comes at a pivotal time for the field, will expand the Center's capacity for therapy, research, and therapist training, including a primary focus on veterans.

Located at 600 West 112th Street, on the southwest corner of Broadway, the new space will house six treatment rooms and a group therapy room, with features to enable therapy supervision, teaching, and research. Large floor-to-ceiling windows provide natural light and a view of the surrounding tree-lined streets.

Since its initial launch in 2021, our psychedelic psychotherapy research center has made progress towards our understanding of the therapeutic potential for psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. The recent decision by the Food and Drug Administration to withhold approval for MDMA-assisted therapy has cast some uncertainty as to how and when psychedelic therapy will be broadly available, but has also made clear that there is a critical need to advance rigorous psychedelic research. Our team remains steadfast in our commitment to this work and to ensure the incredible momentum that has been generated by academic researchers does not falter." Rachel Yehuda, PhD, Director of The Parsons Research Center for Psychedelic Healing

Dr. Yehuda went on to say, "This is an existential moment for the field of psychedelic research in mental health, and rather than backing away from investment, as some are doing, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation is shining a light on what has become a darker path forward. Thanks to their vision and commitment and the continued generosity of our donors, we will meet the needs of the moment."

"My own battle with PTSD lasted for decades after I returned from the Vietnam War. It was psychedelic-assisted therapy that finally brought me home after all those years," said Bob Parsons, United States Marine Corps Vietnam war veteran and co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "Despite the FDA's recent decision on MDMA, we're digging in and funding more research because I have all the evidence I need-;I know it works."

The expansion of the Center reflects Mount Sinai's commitment to providing institutional resources, strong scientific vision, and the established track record necessary to push forward with groundbreaking clinical trials. The gift from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation reflects an understanding by the Foundation that the moment demands serious and careful research and a deep commitment to uncovering effective treatments for veterans, who disproportionately experience conditions like PTSD that have been resistant to conventional therapies.

"The space was designed to embrace the importance of setting in therapeutic outcomes. From the moment our patients enter the beautifully designed Center, they will feel that they are in a place of safety and healing, which is paramount to maximizing the impact of the therapy sessions," said Amy Lehrner, PhD, Clinical Director of The Parsons Research Center for Psychedelic Healing. "The views of nature, natural light, and complementary design will communicate serenity and warmth, setting a new standard for applying this nascent science. While solutions for traumatized people have been few and far between until now, with the advances we have made through this new space and the highly trained practitioners within, we now see renewed hope and healing."

The Center is currently developing protocols for several studies, including pivotal group therapy studies, which required the creation of a large group space. The Center's expanded capacity allows for multiple simultaneous dosing sessions and group integration sessions, essential for advancing this critical work.

Mount Sinai investigators affiliated with the Center will also be conducting research on ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and psilocybin for patients with major depression and for the treatment of intergenerational trauma, as well as MDMA-assisted therapy for patients with eating disorders. Almost all trials will examine the mechanism of action of psychedelics using the latest developments in neuroimaging, molecular neuroscience, and natural language processing. These initiatives underscore the Center's role as a leader in developing innovative and effective treatments for mental health conditions. The Center also plans to continue to expand its focus on training and education of mental health clinicians in the use of psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Center has provided training and education free of charge to 250 clinicians thanks to a prior $5 million gift from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation in 2021.

"We are hopeful that the cutting-edge research and training being done at Mount Sinai will go on to transform the lives of veterans, and others, suffering from debilitating mental health conditions," said Renee Parsons, co-founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "Bob and I know firsthand the detrimental impacts of PTSD-;not only on the individual but their entire family. We remain committed to battling the stigma surrounding mental health and shining a light on promising treatments like psychedelic-assisted therapy."

"New treatment options are desperately needed for the millions of people, both civilians and veterans, who suffer from mood and anxiety disorders like PTSD and major depression," said Dennis S. Charney, the Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of Icahn Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs for the Mount Sinai Health System. "Mount Sinai researchers lead on the frontier of biomedicine, applying scientific rigor while also challenging clinical and scientific dogma to emerge as true innovators. Under Dr. Yehuda's leadership and through the unwavering support of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, this new space enables us to propel our efforts with the speed, safety, and quality that will have a meaningful impact on the field of psychedelic psychotherapy and the patients we serve."