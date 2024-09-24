COVID-19 pandemic reduced sexual partners and activity in the U.S.

New research reveals how the pandemic reshaped sexual behavior in the U.S., with significant declines in partner numbers and sexual frequency, especially for non-married women.

Study: Changes in sexual behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic: insights from the General Social Survey. Image Credit: Cagkan Sayin / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the International Journal of Impotence Research, a group of researchers assessed the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on sexual behavior and partner dynamics in the United States (U.S.) using data from the General Social Survey (GSS).

Background

The COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly 800 million cases worldwide, caused profound shifts in interpersonal dynamics, including disruptions in personal relationships due to social distancing, quarantine measures, and fear of infection. In the U.S., both marriage and birth rates declined during this period, suggesting significant impacts on romantic relationships and sexual behavior. These shifts included changes in dating, marital practices, sexual partners, and the frequency of sexual encounters. Interestingly, similar behavioral changes were also observed during past epidemics, such as the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) / Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) crisis. Further research is needed to explore the long-term effects of the pandemic on sexual behavior and relationships.

About the Study

The GSS was utilized to gather data related to sexual behavior and habits before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Conducted biannually since 1972, the GSS is a series of national cross-sectional surveys administered to adult men and women in the United States by the National Opinion Research Council (NORC). Using interviews, it collects demographic information and monitors societal trends in public opinions, attitudes, and behaviors. The GSS sample is obtained through random area probability selection, and participation is voluntary. This study was exempt from Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval, as the GSS data contains only de-identified information.

Men maintained their sexual activity levels during the pandemic but engaged with fewer partners, while women, especially non-married women, saw declines in both partner numbers and sexual frequency.

Data were queried from the GSS Cumulative dataset, including responses from 12,791 individuals across 2016, 2018, 2021, and 2022. The data were categorized into cohorts of pre-COVID-19 (2016 and 2018, n = 5215 respondents) and COVID-19 (2021 and 2022, n = 7576 respondents). The 2020 GSS was postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic and was adapted to include web-based questionnaires for safety. Researchers selected 38 variables related to sexual behavior, including the frequency of sexual encounters and the number of sexual partners.

Statistical analyses were performed using Stata/SE 18.0, with post-stratification weighting to account for potential sampling bias and confounding factors such as education, employment status, and sexual orientation. Categorical variables were analyzed using chi-square tests and continuous variables with unpaired student’s t-tests. Statistical significance was defined as p < 0.05.

Study Results

The average age of the study respondents was 47.4 years, with a standard deviation of ±17.8 years, and there were no significant differences between the pre-pandemic and COVID-19 cohorts (p = 0.59). The majority of respondents identified as white (74.2%) and heterosexual/straight (92.9%). During COVID-19, respondents were more likely to be married and hold a bachelor’s or post-graduate degree. A large portion of the 2022 survey participants (81.5%) reported receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The study revealed significant changes in sexual behavior during the pandemic. The percentage of respondents reporting more than one sexual partner in the past year decreased notably from 13.8% before the pandemic to 9.8% during the pandemic (p = 0.002). Similarly, the frequency of sexual activity showed a marked decline. Respondents reporting sexual activity at least once a month dropped from 63.9% pre-pandemic to 58.9% during the pandemic (p = 0.02), while those engaging in sexual activity at least once a week decreased from 35.8% to 30.6% (p = 0.001). These shifts reflect not only reduced social interaction but also increased caution about physical proximity.

Non-married women were the most affected group, with a significant drop in sexual encounters from 49.2% pre-pandemic to 40.5% during the pandemic.

Further analysis of male respondents revealed that men had fewer sexual partners during the pandemic. The percentage of men with more than one sexual partner in the past year dropped from 18.6% pre-pandemic to 11.7% during the pandemic (p < 0.001). This trend was observed in both married and non-married men. However, the frequency of sexual encounters among men did not change significantly, suggesting that men maintained sexual activity but were more likely to engage with a single partner.

In contrast, women experienced significant declines in both the frequency of sexual encounters and the number of sexual partners during the pandemic. The percentage of women having sex at least once a week fell from 34.8% to 28.1% (p < 0.001), and those reporting sex at least once a month decreased from 61.5% to 54.3% (p < 0.001). Among non-married women, the reduction was even more pronounced. The percentage of non-married women having sex at least once a week declined from 49.2% to 40.5% (p = 0.006), and those reporting at least one sexual partner in the past year fell from 58.7% to 50.8% (p = 0.01). This finding reflects the heightened challenges single women faced in maintaining sexual relationships during the pandemic.

Conclusions

To summarize, this study reveals significant differences in sexual behavior during the pandemic compared to pre-pandemic patterns, particularly a decrease in sexual partners for men and women and reduced sexual frequency among women, especially non-married women. These changes likely resulted from reduced social interactions and heightened caution. The gender differences observed, with men maintaining frequency but engaging fewer partners, suggest differential social and psychological impacts of the pandemic. The findings highlight the importance of continued research on the long-term impacts of the pandemic on sexual behavior.