Scientists discover potential new treatment for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Duke-NUS Medical SchoolSep 30 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Duke-NUS scientists and their collaborators have discovered a potential new treatment for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), a type of heart disease that is notoriously difficult to treat. The team discovered that the diseased heart cells had high levels of glucagon activity, a pancreatic hormone that raises blood sugar (glucose) levels. Armed with this novel insight, the scientists demonstrated that a drug that blocks the hormone's activity, can significantly improve heart function.

In heart failure, which is considered a global pandemic, the heart can no longer pump blood effectively. In Singapore, heart failure is a leading cause of death, accounting for 17 per cent of cardiac admissions locally. Globally, an estimated 64 million people live with this condition, with HFpEF accounting for around half of the cases.

In HFpEF, the heart can pump normally but its muscles are too stiff to relax to re-fill the chambers with blood properly. It is often seen in older adults and people with multiple risk factors including high blood pressure (hypertension), obesity and diabetes. They typically have symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue and reduced ability to exercise. This is unlike heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), where the heart muscle is weakened and unable to pump with enough force-;therefore, less blood is being pushed into the body.

There have been studies on how the heart is stressed by hypertension and metabolic diseases associated with obesity, such as diabetes, but these have been done in isolation of each other. This latest study, which was published in Circulation Research, addresses this gap by taking into account both stressors, revealing for the first time, the molecular pathway that contributes to HFpEF progression.

In pre-clinical studies, the team of scientists, which included collaborators from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, University of California Los Angeles, University of Toronto and University of North Carolina School of Medicine, investigated how stress from hypertension affected lean hearts versus diabetic/obese ones. In their findings, the lean models developed heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), typically observed in hypertensive patients. The obese models however, developed heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), proving that a combination of stressors give rise to the disease and providing a good model for further studies.

Using advanced single-cell RNA-sequencing technologies, the scientists were then able to study the expression of every detected gene in every single heart cell, allowing them to uncover specific genetic variations in cells associated with HFpEF. The scientists found that in the obese models, the most active genes were the ones driving the activity of glucagon.

Professor Wang Yibin, Director of the Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disorders Programme at Duke-NUS and senior author of the study, said:

"Under stress conditions such as high blood pressure and metabolic disorders like obesity and diabetes, we found that glucagon signalling becomes excessively active in heart cells. This heightened activity contributes to the development of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) by increasing heart stiffness and impairing its ability to relax and fill with blood."

The team then tested a drug that blocks the glucagon receptor in a pre-clinical model of HFpEF and found significant improvements in heart function, including reduced heart stiffness, enhanced relaxation, improved blood filling capacity and overall better heart performance.

Related Stories

Assistant Professor Chen Gao from the Department of Pharmacology, Physiology and Neurobiology at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine; and the study's first author, said:

"Our study shows strong evidence that a glucagon receptor blocker could work well to treat HFpEF. Repurposing this drug, which is already being tested in clinical trials for diabetes, could bypass the lengthy drug development process and provide quicker and more effective relief to millions of heart patients."

With our ageing population, there will likely be more patients with multiple conditions, including heart failure, diabetes and hypertension, presenting a significant challenge to health systems. Uncovering the synergistic impact of such illnesses and their underlying mechanisms is key to better understanding the complex process of heart failure and developing an effective treatment for the disease."

Professor Patrick Tan, Senior Vice-Dean for Research at Duke-NUS

The researchers hope to work with clinical partners to conduct clinical trials to test the glucagon receptor blocker in humans with HFpEF. If these succeed, it could become one of the first effective treatments for this challenging condition, significantly improving the quality of life for millions worldwide.

Duke-NUS is a global leader in medical education and a biomedical research powerhouse, combining basic scientific research with translational know-how to bring a better understanding to common diseases, like heart failure, and develop new treatment approaches to improve the lives of people in Singapore and beyond.

Source:

Duke-NUS Medical School

Journal reference:

Gao, C., et al. (2024) Glucagon receptor antagonist for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. Circulation Research. doi.org/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.124.324706.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research reveals 36% higher heart defect risk in IVF babies
Hormone therapy found to improve insulin sensitivity in menopausal women
Medicaid patients less likely to receive prenatal heart defect diagnoses
Remote monitoring program improves blood pressure control in underserved patients
Space conditions disrupt rhythmic function of bioengineered heart tissues
Extended estrogen suppression treatment found safe for postmenopausal breast cancer patients
Medicare coverage for obesity drug raises questions
NIH awards grant to study how dilated cardiomyopathy progresses to heart failure

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Hormone hepcidin identified as potential trigger for psoriasis