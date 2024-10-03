Study reveals impact of policy changes on pediatric liver transplant outcomes

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Children's Hospital Los AngelesOct 3 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Liver transplantation is currently the only cure for pediatric acute liver failure (PALF), a rapidly progressing and life-threatening condition that can affect previously healthy children. Some children do not get a transplant in time because of a lack of suitable organs. The Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) has periodically revamped its organ allocation policies over the years to prioritize sicker children over adults and expand the geographic area of donors. A recent study led by Children's Hospital Los Angeles showed that this has helped improve the odds for children with PALF.

The researchers conducted a retrospective cohort study of 1,495 patients with PALF to investigate how changes in patient prioritization and organ allocation impacted waitlist mortality and survival after liver transplant and published the results in JAMA Surgery. "We realized that nobody had actually studied this," says Juliet Emamaullee, MD, PhD, FRCSC, FACS, Research Director, Division of Abdominal Organ Transplantation.

Her team grouped the successive changes in allocation over twenty years into three different eras and compared them to patient outcomes.

We observed that the intentional policy changes relating to acute liver failure in children and prioritization of children on the waiting list resulted in clinically meaningful and statistically significant improved outcomes for these patients."

Dr. Juliet Emamaullee, MD, PhD, FRCSC, FACS, Research Director, Division of Abdominal Organ Transplantation

Reduction in demographic risk factors

Analysis of multiple competing variables revealed that if children were younger than 2 years old-;an age where it is harder to find a size-matched liver; or of Hispanic ethnicity; or received a split liver graft from a deceased donor instead of a whole liver, they experienced a higher risk of death after liver transplant in Era 1. But these variables did not seem to affect outcomes by Era 3. Likewise, children under two years of age had a higher risk of graft failure in Eras 1 and 2, but this extra risk disappeared by Era 3 after the policy changes were implemented.

"Most of the kids that we transplant are under five and so finding size-matched organs is really difficult," says Dr. Emamaullee. "The reason our center has been so successful is that we have been expansive in our willingness to split adult livers into a segmental graft-;called a technical variant graft-;to get those small kids transplanted with adult organs." But even that is challenging, she notes, because adult livers vary so much in size. The changes in allocation policies meant that over the time periods studied, transplant centers were more likely to get younger, smaller donors from a wider geographic area which resulted in higher quality organs for children that were better matched to their body size. Meanwhile, the outcomes for split-liver grafts improved as well over time. CHLA is one of the few transplant centers in the US where this procedure is performed, as it requires specialized training. "Our study showed that these policy changes were associated with substantially decreased deaths on the pediatric waitlist, increased rates of liver transplant and improved post-transplant outcomes," says Dr. Emamaullee.

Source:

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Journal reference:

Bangerth, S., et al. (2024). Strategic Changes in Organ Allocation Policy and Outcomes in Pediatric Acute Liver Failure. JAMA Surgery. doi.org/10.1001/jamasurg.2024.4085.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Why children with Down’s syndrome are predisposed to developing leukaemia
Study sheds light on mechanisms behind liver fibrosis and potential therapies
Air pollution linked to brain changes in children
New pipeline of drug candidates offers hope for effective MASLD treatments
Study uncovers genetic changes linked to leukemia risk in people with Down's syndrome
Children with disabilities in foster care face increased risks
Heme oxygenase 1 and ferroptosis in Kupffer cells linked to heat stroke injury
Study reveals impact of overdose deaths on U.S. children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Insufficient sleep during pregnancy associated with neurodevelopmental risks in offspring