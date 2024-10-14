Climate change linked to increased violence against women

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University College LondonOct 14 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Countries affected by severe climate change may also have a higher prevalence of violence against women, finds a new study led by UCL researchers.

The research, published in PLOS Climate, examined how climate shocks - such as storms, landslides and floods - might be linked to higher rates of intimate partner violence in the two years following the event.

The researchers gathered data on intimate partner violence from 363 surveys conducted in 156 countries between 1993 and 2019, focusing on women who currently had a partner. Intimate partner violence was defined as any physical and/or sexual violence in the past year.

The team also gathered data on climate shocks from 1920 to 2022 in 190 countries. They then analysed the relationship between climate shocks and intimate partner violence, while also considering the country's economic status.

They found that there was a significant link between intimate partner violence and certain climate shocks (including storms, landslides and floods). Meanwhile, other types of climate shocks (such as earthquakes and wildfires) didn't show a clear connection to intimate partner violence.

Countries with higher GDP had lower rates of intimate partner violence.

Existing evidence has found that when a woman experiences a climate-related event, she is more likely to experience violence in some countries and for some types of violence, but not others.

We set out to explore what was happening at a national level to help inform international climate change policy."

Jenevieve Mannell, Lead Author, Professor, UCL Institute for Global Health

The researchers were unable to assess why different climate shocks have more of an impact on intimate partner violence. However, they believe that different shocks may take different amounts of time to have an effect on violence and this may not have been captured in the two-year window studied, due to data availability,

As a result, they are calling for more regular data collection by countries on measures of violence against women.

Related Stories

Professor Mannell added: "A small body of evidence shows that heat and humidity increases aggressive behaviours, including violence. Climate-related disasters increase stress and food insecurity in families in ways that can lead to increases in violence. They also reduce the social services often available for dealing with partner violence, such as police and civil society who are more focused on the disaster.

"At the same time, governments may put in place shelters for disaster relief which are often overcrowded and unsafe, without thinking about the risks of sexual violence.

"All of this happens more often and with increased severity in countries that have patriarchal gender norms and where the use of violence against women is widely accepted as normal behaviour."

Importantly, the researchers believe that climate mitigation and adaptation efforts can and should play an important role in reducing violence against women.

This could include mentioning "violence against women" in Nationally Determined Contributions (the climate change commitments countries make) and allocating finances to address it, or developing Climate Change Gender Action Plans. Samoa and Fiji are two countries which have already done this.

The researchers also advise that violence against women needs to be a consideration in countries' disaster planning processes.

The study was funded by the Medical Research Council (MRC) and was carried out in collaboration with researchers at the University of Exeter, the South African Medical Research Council and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Source:

University College London

Journal reference:

Mannell, J., et al. (2024). The impact of environmental shocks due to climate change on intimate partner violence: A structural equation model of data from 156 countries. PLOS Climate. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pclm.0000478.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Over 47,000 heat-related deaths estimated to have occurred in Europe in 2023
Extreme heat puts children's health at risk, urging action on adaptation measures
Exploring the link between air quality and mood: a new measure of climate sensitivity
Climate change anxiety is pushing Americans toward collective climate action
Switching to a planet-friendly diet could slash global emissions by 17%
Expert survey unveils underestimated health impacts of weather and climate on mortality
Ensuring sustainable and responsible use of AI in healthcare
Extreme temperature-related deaths expected to soar in the U.S. without stronger climate action

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Extreme temperature deaths expected to surge in US by 2065 due to rising emissions