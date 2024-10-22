Ignite funding program supports innovative solutions for Canada's aging population

Today, the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), powered by Baycrest launched Ignite, its new funding program to support Canadian innovators designing solutions for older persons. As Canada's aging population rapidly grows – with nearly 20 per cent of people above the age of 65 – so too will the need for innovations that enhance the lives of older persons, including those impacted by dementia.

Canadian early-stage innovators – including researchers, point-of-care staff, and companies – are developing innovative solutions that can improve the independence and quality of life of older persons and those impacted by dementia. Yet, these innovators face several barriers that prevent them from translating their promising ideas into real-world impact.

Ignite offers funding between $50,000 to $150,000 CAD, along with acceleration services, to early-stage innovators, empowering them to develop, test, and validate their solutions in real-world settings, with the ultimate goal of getting the best solutions to people who need them most. Funds can be applied to a variety of activities, such as:

Technological research and development activities

Concept and prototype development

Testing and simulating activities

Validation trials

At CABHI, we are continually enhancing our programs to help innovators -; researchers, clinicians, healthcare and seniors' organizations, entrepreneurs, and companies -; catalyze solutions that improve the lives of older persons and their care partners. Our new Ignite program fuels early-stage innovation, helping to overcome barriers and achieve rapid, real-world impact, especially for those at risk for or living with dementia." Dr. Allison Sekuler, President and Chief Scientist at CABHI and the Baycrest Academy for Research and Education

Ignite is seeking applications from early-stage Canadian researchers, clinicians, healthcare organizations, and companies with a solution that meets the eligibility requirements and addresses at least one of CABHI's innovation themes:

Aging at Home

Caregiver Support

Care Coordination and Navigation

Cognitive and Mental Health

Financial Health and Wellness

"CABHI is doing exceptional work to help Ontario researchers and entrepreneurs develop and commercialize new products and services that can greatly improve the wellbeing of our loved ones who are living with dementia," said the Honourable Nolan Quinn, Ontario's Minister of Colleges and Universities. "That's why our government has played an active role in supporting the work of CABHI and initiatives like its new Ignite program that provide much-needed support to early-stage innovators."

Ignite applications opened online today, October 22, 2024, and will accept submissions until December 2, 2024. For more information, visit https://www.cabhi.com/ignite/.

Additional quotes:

"CABHI's commitment to mobilizing science-based innovations that improve the lives of older persons and those affected by dementia is truly inspiring." says Valerie Bradford, Member of Parliament for Kitchener South – Hespeler. "The new Ignite program presents Canadian innovators with a valuable opportunity to make a significant difference from coast to coast to coast."