New discovery could lead to better treatments for drug-resistant leukemia

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Duke-NUS Medical SchoolNov 8 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Scientists from Duke-NUS Medical School and their collaborators have identified an inherited genetic variation prevalent among East Asians that contributes to drug resistance, driving the aggressive growth of cancer cells in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia. To address this, the team's pioneering approach involves inhibiting the action of a protein called MCL-1, with laboratory studies showing promising results in effectively killing cancer cells resistant to conventional treatments. These findings, which were published in the journal Leukemia, demonstrate the importance of genetic profiling to develop precise and more effective treatments for patients with cancer.

One sixth of human cancers harbour genetic variations but few studies have established how that affects treatment outcomes. The team sought to answer this question by honing in on an inherited genetic variation that affects patients with leukemia.

In 2020, leukemia (cancer of the blood) accounted for approximately 2.5 per cent of all new cancer cases and 3.1 per cent of deaths globally. Of these, chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is a subtype that primarily affects the bone marrow, which produces blood cells.

The Duke-NUS scientists, in collaboration with their partners, including Singapore General Hospital and The Jackson Laboratory, developed the first pre-clinical model with a common genetic variation among the population of the East Asian region, which includes Chinese, Japanese and Korean people. About 12 to 15 per cent of people from this region carry an inherited genetic variation in a protein called BCL-2 interacting death mediator (BIM), which is crucial for regulating cell death to eliminate damaged or unwanted cells. Many cancer treatments trigger this process to destroy tumor cells.

The researchers then conducted a series of experiments using their specially designed pre-clinical model, showing that the variation results in the production of alternative versions of the BIM protein, which, in turn, helps cancer cells evade cell death. Consequently, the tumor cells survive longer and are able to multiply more aggressively, contributing to disease progression.

One of the most common treatments for chronic myeloid leukemia is a class of drugs known as tyrosine kinase inhibitors, with imatinib being one of the most widely used. However, patients with the BIM variation often don't respond well to imatinib, with fewer cancer cells being killed by the treatment.

We discovered that leukemia cells with the BIM variation had higher survival rates compared to those without it. Specifically, these cells were resistant to the cell death that imatinib would typically induce. This resistance allowed the leukemia to progress more aggressively."

Dr. Giselle Nah, research fellow from Duke-NUS' Cancer and Stem Cell Biology Programme and a first author of the study

To dig deeper into the mechanisms at play, the team used advanced profiling techniques to study how different cancer cells depend on various proteins for survival.

Joint first author Dr Yu Mengge, a research fellow from Duke-NUS' Cancer and Stem Cell Biology Programme, said:

Related Stories

"We found that leukemia cells with the BIM variation relied heavily on a protein called MCL-1 to stay alive. This important discovery revealed a potential vulnerability in these imatinib-resistant cancer cells that could be targeted with new and more effective treatments."

Professor Ong Sin Tiong, a clinician-scientist from Duke-NUS' Cancer and Stem Cell Biology Programme and the study's senior author, said:

"Based on what we learnt, we tried a new treatment that combined an MCL-1 blocker with imatinib. The results were encouraging, as the combination was much more efficient at killing the resistant leukemia cells than using imatinib alone. This indicates that targeting MCL-1 could help tackle the resistance found in chronic myeloid leukemia patients with the BIM variation, to reduce the chances of disease progression."

For patients with this variation, this discovery could be a game-changer.

Duke-NUS Associate Professor Charles Chuah, a Senior Consultant at the Department of Haematology, Singapore General Hospital and National Cancer Centre Singapore, collaborated on the study. He said:

"Getting the right cancer treatment as early as possible is crucial in improving patient outcome and quality of life. Given the prevalence of the BIM variation in the East Asian population, it is crucial to understand its impact on cancer treatment. Our findings suggest that genetic testing for this variant at diagnosis can improve outcomes by identifying patients who may benefit from more aggressive treatments."

These findings could have significant implications for other cancers, such as certain types of lung cancer, where treatment is administered by triggering the BIM protein to kill tumor cells. The scientists hope to conduct further research in this area to deliver the benefits of precision medicine to more patients.

Duke-NUS is a global leader in medical education and a biomedical research powerhouse, combining basic scientific research with translational know-how to bring a better understanding to common diseases and develop new treatment approaches to improve the lives of people in Singapore and beyond.

Source:

Duke-NUS Medical School

Journal reference:

Yu, M., et al. (2024). The BIM deletion polymorphism potentiates the survival of leukemia stem and progenitor cells and impairs response to targeted therapies. Leukemia. doi.org/10.1038/s41375-024-02418-0.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Inside the Alzheimer's Association: Dr. Heather Snyder on Driving Research and Collaboration
Research shows brain synchronization between humans and dogs
Research links COVID-19 vaccines to temporary facial palsy in over 5,000 patients
Can soda taxes fight obesity? New research adds to the debate
Elderly with type 2 diabetes struggle with self-care and medication adherence
Exercise boosts hormone levels: New research shows increased oxytocin and cortisol in urine and saliva
Research reveals only a few brain regions remain untouched by transition to motherhood
The role of the gut microbiota in multiple sclerosis: A scientometric analysis reveals key research trends

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New research explores how antimicrobial exposure affects Parkinson’s disease risk