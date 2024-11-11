Beta blockers linked to increased depression in heart attack patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Uppsala UniversityNov 11 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

All patients who have had a heart attack are typically treated using beta blockers. According to a Swedish study conducted earlier this year, this drug is unlikely to be needed for those heart patients who have a normal pumping ability. Now a sub-study at Uppsala University shows that there is also a risk that these patients will become depressed by the treatment.

We found that beta blockers led to slightly higher levels of depression symptoms in patients who had had a heart attack but were not suffering from heart failure. At the same time, beta blockers have no life-sustaining function for this group of patients"

Philip Leissner, doctoral student in cardiac psychology and study's first author

Beta blockers are drugs that block the effects of adrenaline on the heart and have been used for decades as a basic treatment for all heart attack patients. In recent years, their importance has started to be questioned as new, successful treatments have begun to be developed. This is mainly the case for heart attack patients whose heart has a normal pumping function even after the attack, i.e. people who do not suffer from heart failure.

The researchers wanted to look at the side effects of beta blockers, that is, whether they affect anxiety and depression levels. This is because older research and clinical experience suggests that beta blockers are linked to negative side effects such as depression, difficulty sleeping and nightmares.

Related Stories

Earlier this year, a major national study was conducted in Sweden (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2401479), which found that those who received beta-blocking drugs were not protected from relapse or death compared to those who did not receive the drug. Leissner and his colleagues based their research on these findings and conducted a sub-study. It ran from 2018 to 2023 and involved 806 patients who had had a heart attack but no problems with heart failure. Half were given beta blockers and the other half were not. About 100 of the patients receiving beta blockers had been taking them since before the study, and the researchers observed more severe symptoms of depression in them.

"Most doctors used to give beta blockers even to patients without heart failure, but as the evidence in favour of doing so is no longer so strong, this should be reconsidered. We could see that some of these patients appear to be more at risk of depression. If the drug doesn't make a difference to their heart, then they are taking it unnecessarily and at risk of becoming depressed," adds Leissner.

Source:

Uppsala University

Journal reference:

Leissner, P., et al. (2024). Short- and long-term effects of beta-blockers on symptoms of anxiety and depression in patients with myocardial infarction and preserved left ventricular function: a pre-specified quality of life sub-study from the REDUCE-AMI trial. European Heart Journal Acute Cardiovascular Care. doi.org/10.1093/ehjacc/zuae112.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI-powered ECG model predicts heart disease risk with precision
Drinking non-fermented milk may increase the risk of heart disease in women
Metabolic surgery cuts diuretic dependence in heart failure patients
Simple symptom management support improves wellbeing after heart transplant
SpaceX CRS-31 supports heart health, neurodegeneration, and student science
New device improves robot-assisted heart surgery
GLP-1 and SGLT2 inhibitors show promise in preventing recurrent stroke and heart attack
Innovative heart model could transform personalized cardiac therapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Consortium receives 10 million euros to study in vivo tissue mechanics