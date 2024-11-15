Argonne receives $21.7 million to advance cancer and vaccine discoveries

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
DOE/Argonne National LaboratoryNov 15 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory will use its world-leading capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and high performance computing to research novel ways to fight cancer and transform vaccine discovery. 

The two awards, totaling up to $21.7 million, are from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Established in 2022, ARPA-H's mission is to accelerate transformative biomedical research leading to better health outcomes for everyone. The Argonne awards aim to advance this mission by utilizing the lab's capabilities in AI, high performance computing, simulation and structural biology. 

"Argonne is at the forefront of AI research, playing an integral role in applying innovative methods to solve complex scientific and engineering challenges. This funding will allow us to apply our efforts to some of our hardest problems, like eliminating cancer and addressing potential global pandemics," said Laboratory Director Paul Kearns. 

The Integrated AI and Experimental Approaches for Targeting Intrinsically Disordered Proteins in Designing Anticancer Ligands (IDEAL) project received $15 million to explore ways to slow or stop the growth of tumors that don't respond to medication. The project will be conducted in partnership with the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Scientists will use AI methods including foundation models -; large-scale models trained on vast datasets -; that can reveal insights and discover patterns. Researchers will use Argonne's unparalleled computing and experimental facilities: the Aurora exascale supercomputer at the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility (ALCF) and the ultrabright X-rays at Argonne's Advanced Photon Source (APS). The ALCF and APS are DOE Office of Science user facilities.

The drug discovery process is long, inefficient and costly, with the majority of new drugs failing during clinical trials. Patients with cancer don't have time to wait for new treatments, so there is a strong need to compress the drug discovery timeline, and we aim to do that with novel synergistic approaches that take advantage of Argonne's supercomputational capabilities and the strength in chemistry and cancer biology at the University of Chicago." 

Kunle Odunsi, MD, PhD, Director of the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center; dean for Oncology, Biological Sciences Division; and The AbbVie Foundation Distinguished Service Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Argonne also received up to $6.7 million to support the Antigens Predicted for Broad Viral Efficacy through Computational Experimentation (APECx) program. APECx aims to transform vaccine antigen discovery by developing toolkits that target entire viral families. If successful, it will demonstrate the possibility of broadly effective vaccines against multiple viral threats including cancer, autoimmune disease, chronic illness, emerging infections, and potential pandemics. 

"We are excited to work with ARPA-H and partners who are leading experts in their fields to move the needle on global health issues," said Argonne's Daniel Schabacker, principal investigator on these projects. 

Related Stories

"This substantial investment by ARPA-H will enable Argonne to further our efforts in leveraging AI and computing to better understand complex health-related challenges," said co-investigator Thomas Brettin, strategic program manager in Argonne's Computing, Environment and Life Sciences directorate.

The Argonne Leadership Computing Facility provides supercomputing capabilities to the scientific and engineering community to advance fundamental discovery and understanding in a broad range of disciplines. Supported by the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Office of Science, Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) program, the ALCF is one of two DOE Leadership Computing Facilities in the nation dedicated to open science.

Source:

DOE/Argonne National Laboratory

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine provides strong protection against MIS-C in children aged 5–17
Progress in early detection and screening methods for pancreatic cancer
Studies link gut dysbiosis to pancreatic cancer, offering pathways for early detection
Study uncovers why white button mushrooms may help prevent prostate cancer progression
Pesticide exposure linked to prostate cancer incidence and mortality
Researchers develop new antibody with potential to treat several types of cancer
Cleveland Clinic presents new findings on triple-negative breast cancer vaccine
Researchers uncover metabolic blockade that impedes cancer treatment response

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New vaccine shows potential in preventing recurrence of triple-negative breast cancer