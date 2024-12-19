Research shows how open-world games reduce stress in postgraduates

A studypublished in the Journal of Medical Internet Research has found that open-world video games can significantly improve relaxation and mental well-being among postgraduate students. Open-world games, known for their expansive environments and player autonomy, offer a form of cognitive escapism that helps players disconnect from daily stressors and enhance their mood.

The study, a collaboration between researchers from Imperial College London, United Kingdom, and the University of Graz, Austria, used a mixed methods approach: they combined survey data from 609 players and in-depth interviews of 32 players. Popular titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom were found to provide players with a sense of freedom and autonomy, allowing them to explore and interact with virtual worlds at their own pace.

This cognitive escapism was closely linked to reduced stress levels and improved mental health. The analysis showed that playing open-world games directly boosted participants' relaxation levels, which positively impacted well-being.

Open-world games can offer a sense of exploration, a chance to develop and experience mastery and skill, a sense of positivity, and even purpose and meaning in life." Andreas B. Eisingerich, Imperial College London

Immersive gaming experiences could serve as a method for stress management and mental health improvement. Future research could explore the long-term therapeutic potential, particularly for managing stress and anxiety in other populations.