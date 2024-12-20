Research sheds light on the psychology behind patience and impatience

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - RiversideDec 20 2024

Patience -; like its corollary impatience -; has always been a sort of "I know it when I see it" concept. And that didn't sit well with UC Riverside psychology researcher Kate Sweeny.

Philosophers and religious scholars call patience a virtue, yet most people claim to be impatient. That made me wonder if maybe patience is less about being a good person and more about how we deal with day-to-day frustrations."

Kate Sweeny, psychology researcher, UC Riverside

For purposes of her research, Sweeny sought to better define what constitutes patience, and impatience, and the factors that determine them.

Impatience, she concluded across three studies of 1,200 people, is the emotion people feel when they face a delay that seems unfair, unreasonable, or inappropriate-;like a traffic jam outside of rush hour, or a meeting that should have ended 15 minutes ago. Patience, then, is how we cope with those feelings of impatience.

The studies' findings were published recently in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin in the article "When Time is the Enemy: An Initial Test of the Process Model of Patience."

Psychologists use the term "emotion regulation" to capture the many strategies people use to reduce (or sometimes increase) the intensity of their emotions. Patience, Sweeny asserts in a companion theoretical paper, is the subset of these strategies that particularly target feelings of impatience.

The first studies to test that idea were recently published in the article "When Time is the Enemy: An Initial Test of the Process Model of Patience," in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin.

Related Stories

The studies asked participants to consider their responses to various frustrating situations one might encounter in everyday life. One depicted a traffic jam, another described a long, boring meeting, and others prompted them to imagine being stuck in a waiting room.

Participants indicated how impatient they would feel in response to each, then whether they would counter their impatience through strategies like distraction, deep breathing, or seeing the upsides of the situation.

The study results identified three scenarios that create a "perfect storm" for impatience: when the stakes are relatively high (traffic on the way to a favorite band's concert), when the state of waiting is unpleasant (no seats and no distractions at the DMV), and when someone is clearly to blame for the delay (the lab forgot to process your medical test). People also felt more impatient when a delay was longer than they anticipated-;but surprisingly, not when they delay was relatively long or short.

Although nearly everyone in the studies said they would feel at least a bit impatient when facing those frustrating situations, some people were more patient than others. Participants who were more comfortable with open-ended situations and more emotionally stable (i.e., low in need for closure and neuroticism) said they wouldn't feel too impatient in those scenarios; those who were more emotionally skilled and better at self-regulation said they would respond more patiently, even if they initially felt impatient. Being agreeable and high in empathy also predicted patience.

"Our initial findings support many of our ideas about patience and impatience," Sweeny concludes. "We have a lot still to learn, but our approach is quite promising in terms of helping people to manage feelings of impatience and ultimately become more patient in their daily lives."

Co-authors for "When Time is the Enemy" included graduate researchers Jason Hawes and Olivia T. Karaman. The companion theoretical paper, "On (Im)Patience: A New Approach to an Old Virtue," was published in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Review

Source:

University of California - Riverside

Journal reference:

Sweeny, K., et al. (2024). When Time Is the Enemy: An Initial Test of the Process Model of Patience. Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin. doi.org/10.1177/01461672241284028.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Patient-derived organoids: Transforming cancer research and personalized medicine
Professor Nancy Ip: Pioneering New Paths in Neurodegenerative Therapy
Inside the Alzheimer's Association: Dr. Heather Snyder on Driving Research and Collaboration
New research explores hidden health risks of hereditary hemochromatosis
Research links COVID-19 vaccines to temporary facial palsy in over 5,000 patients
New AI tool maps millions of CD8+ T cells to advance disease research
Research uncovers dietary patterns influencing Mediterranean Diet adherence
Research suggests no need for yellow fever vaccine booster after initial dose

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
BMI's influence on disease pathogenesis uncovered in new research