Hormonal changes after menopause impact multiple sclerosis severity

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - San FranciscoJan 10 2025

A new study by UC San Francisco has found that menopause revs up the progression of multiple sclerosis (MS). 

Following menopause, patients' walking slowed down. And there were more subtle changes in fine motor skills and cognitive ability.

The study raises new questions about whether hormone therapy can help the 30% to 40% of MS patients who are perimenopausal or postmenopausal.

Women account for 75% of MS patients, and hormones play a significant role in the course of the disease.

"We know that hormonal changes during puberty can trigger autoimmune diseases like MS," said Riley Bove, MD, an associate professor of neurology at UCSF. Bove is the corresponding author of the study, publishing in Neurology on Jan. 28 and available online now.

We see a lower rate of relapse during the third trimester of pregnancy, followed by a rebound postpartum." 

Riley Bove, Associate Professor, Neurology, University of California - San Francisco

The study followed 184 women before and after menopause. It was based on data from two UCSF studies, EPIC and ORIGINS, that seek to discover the causes of MS and the way it develops. Participants were evaluated each year for an average of 13 years.

Other research has reached contradictory conclusions about the role of menopause in MS progression. Some studies used a tool called the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) that primarily focuses on walking assessment.

Related Stories

"The EDSS has a number of limitations and may also measure changes that are not related to MS, such as older age and multiple medication use, both of which can affect mobility," said Hannah Silverman, a UCSF medical student, who is the first author of the study.

Declines in walking speed, dexterity and cognitive ability 

In the current study, researchers used the MS Functional Composite (MSFC), which captures walking speed as well as other tasks. They found that following menopause, it took participants longer to complete a 25-foot-walk after accounting for age, weight and tobacco use. They also found more subtle declines in dexterity and cognition. 

The researchers found that a biomarker in the blood called neurofilament light chain (NfL) increased after menopause. This indicates increased degeneration of nerve cells – a hallmark of advancing MS – and validates the MSFC findings.

Just 31 of the 184 participants (17%) took estrogen therapy, not enough for researchers to be able to draw conclusion about its benefits. Research in animals suggests that sex hormones have neuroprotective effects, and one small study has tested the protective effects of testosterone in men. 

"The study shows that menopause represents a unique factor in MS progression, even when we take into consideration the effects of aging," said Bove, who is also a member of the Weill Institute for Neurosciences. "But we would need large, randomized trials that compare hormone treatment to a placebo before we can know the true effects of hormone therapy in a condition as complex as MS." 

Source:

University of California - San Francisco

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study links PTSD to higher risk of early menopause in Gulf War female veterans
Hormone therapy in early menopause proves safe but lacks cognitive benefits
Later menopause linked to increased asthma risk in women
New survey highlights gaps in menopause knowledge and management
New gene variants linked to early menopause and cancer risk identified
Primary care settings failing to address women's hot flashes
Four genes found to significantly influence menopause timing and cancer risk
Nonheterosexual women report better sexual function during menopause transition

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New initiative aims to support menopausal workers and reduce employer costs