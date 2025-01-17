Tofacitinib reduces SARS-CoV-2 infection risk in patients with PTPN2 deficiency

Study reveals how the JAK inhibitor lowers ACE2 expression and viral entry in individuals with a genetic risk variant linked to autoimmune diseases.

Study: Tofacitinib Mitigates the Increased SARS-CoV-2 Infection Susceptibility Caused by an IBD Risk Variant in the PTPN2 Gene. Image Credit: GB.JSTOCK / Shutterstock.com

A recent study published in Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology reports the ability of the monoclonal antibody tofacitinib to reduce infection risk with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals who are deficient in the tyrosine phosphatase non-receptor type 2 (PTPN2) protein.

SARS-CoV-2 and JAK inhibitors

Since its emergence at the end of 2019, SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has infected hundreds of millions of individuals throughout the world, over seven million of whom succumbed to this infection. Risk factors for severe COVID-19 include advanced age and certain comorbidities including type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and autoimmune diseases.

The SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein mediates its attachment and entry into host cells by binding to the angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE2) receptor. The expression of ACE2, which is present at high concentrations on both lung and intestinal epithelial cells, is directly related to interferon (IFN)- Janus kinase (JAK)- signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) signaling pathway.

PTPN2 protects the gut barrier from inflammation-linked disruption by deactivating several JAK-STAT mediators. The rs1893217 variant of PTPN2 is a loss-of-function variant that increases the risk of autoimmune inflammation including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

Tofacitinib, an inhibitor of both JAK1 and JAK3, is currently approved for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ulcerative colitis with the IBD subtype. Previously, the researchers of the current study reported that tofacitinib protects the intestinal barrier against destructive inflammation in the context of PTPN2 deficiency.

About the study

Patients with IBD who carried the rs1893217 variant of PTPN2 were genetically sampled for intestinal and peripheral blood mononuclear cells. Samples from PTPN2-deficient mice were also obtained. ACE2 expression in these samples was compared with that in human intestinal and lung epithelial cells with and without this risk variant.

Related Stories

The effect of the PTPN2 gene on ACE2 expression was assessed, along with evaluating the uptake of SARS-CoV-2 and virus-like particles (VLPs) carrying the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

PTPN2 regulates ACE2 levels and viral entry

PTPN2 deficiency by deletion, knockdown, or the presence of the rs1893217 variant increased ACE2 expression. As a result, PTPN2 deficiency promoted cell entry of both SARS-CoV-2 and VLPs bearing SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, thereby increasing infection rates in epithelial and immune cells.

The use of an ACE2 inhibitor prevented VLP uptake in PTPN2-deficient cells, thus demonstrating that viral spike uptake was mediated by ACE2.

IBD patients did not exhibit any change in ACE2 levels, irrespective of the presence of inflammation.

Inflammation does not promote ACE2 expression per se, but elevated ACE2 levels in patients or mice with reduced PTPN2 activity are indeed a consequence of PTPN2 deficiency.”

Gamma-interferon increases ACE2 levels and spike uptake

IFN-γ treatment led to higher ACE2 expression with a consequent rise in spike protein uptake that was enhanced in PTPN2-deficient cells. Comparatively, ACE2 expressed was suppressed by STAT1 silencing in these cells, thus demonstrating that PTPN2 deficiency increases ACE2 expression and viral entry through a STAT1-dependent mechanism.

STAT1/3 are PTPN2 substrates that are directly dephosphorylated by this protein; therefore, STAT inhibition may reduce viral entry by regulating ACE2 levels. 

IBD patients with the PTPN2 loss-of-function SNP rs1893217 variant exhibited higher ACE2 transcription and translation activity. VLP entry was also greater in these individuals as compared to non-carriers.

JAK-STAT signaling and ACE2 overexpression

Increased ACE2 expression in PTPN2-deficient cells is due to greater signaling in the JAK-STAT pathway in response to inflammatory cytokines such as IFN-γ. Treatment with tofacitinib, a pan-JAK inhibitor, reversed this sequence of events in PTPN2-deficient cells, which led to reduced ACE2 expression and viral entry.

There was no change in soluble ACE2 levels, thus indicating that viral shedding or release were unaffected. These effects were observed in both intestinal and respiratory epithelial cells, both of which are often affected during SARS-CoV-2 infection. Therefore, treatment with tofacitinib has the potential to reduce viral entry at the primary entry sites of SARS-CoV-2.

Tofacitinib decreased viral entry in both variant carriers and non-carriers, thus suggesting that this agent reduces ACE2 expression in host cells, rather than  through the inhibition of ACE2 release.

Our findings uncover a novel risk biomarker for increased expression of the SARS-CoV-2 receptor and viral entry, and identify a clinically approved therapeutic agent to mitigate this risk.”

Journal reference:
  • Spalinger, M. R., Sanati, G., Chatterjee, P. et al. (2025). Tofacitinib Mitigates the Increased SARS-CoV-2 Infection Susceptibility Caused by an IBD Risk Variant in the PTPN2 Gene. Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology. doi:10.1016/j.jcmgh.2024.101447.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2025, January 17). Tofacitinib reduces SARS-CoV-2 infection risk in patients with PTPN2 deficiency. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 17, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250117/Tofacitinib-reduces-SARS-CoV-2-infection-risk-in-patients-with-PTPN2-deficiency.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "Tofacitinib reduces SARS-CoV-2 infection risk in patients with PTPN2 deficiency". News-Medical. 17 January 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250117/Tofacitinib-reduces-SARS-CoV-2-infection-risk-in-patients-with-PTPN2-deficiency.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "Tofacitinib reduces SARS-CoV-2 infection risk in patients with PTPN2 deficiency". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250117/Tofacitinib-reduces-SARS-CoV-2-infection-risk-in-patients-with-PTPN2-deficiency.aspx. (accessed January 17, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2025. Tofacitinib reduces SARS-CoV-2 infection risk in patients with PTPN2 deficiency. News-Medical, viewed 17 January 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250117/Tofacitinib-reduces-SARS-CoV-2-infection-risk-in-patients-with-PTPN2-deficiency.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Genetic risk factor linked to increased susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection
Extended Paxlovid courses show mixed results for long COVID symptoms
COVID-19 infection linked to increased cases of ME/CFS
Scientists discover new mechanism behind Huntington’s disease brain cell death
One in four healthy young Marines report long-term physical, cognitive, or psychiatric effects after mild COVID-19
Study questions accuracy of genetic test for opioid use disorder
Genetic risk factors for long-COVID uncovered in a large multi-ethnic study
New resource from NCCN offers guidance on hereditary cancer risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
GPT-4 demonstrates high accuracy in analyzing multilingual medical notes