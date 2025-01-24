Positive mental well-being can help maintain a physically active lifestyle

According to a recent study, the tendency to experience positive affectivity contributed to people being physically active or even increasing their activity during the COVID-19 restrictions. In contrast, depressive feelings were linked to lower physical activity. The results suggest that mental well-being can help maintain a physically active lifestyle. Mental well-being and physical activity may thus form a positive cycle.

In a study conducted at the Gerontology Research Center and the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences at the University of Jyväskylä, Finland, it was found that most men and women aged 60 to 88 either maintained or even increased their level of physical activity during the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants who experienced more positive affectivity had higher physical activity levels and were more likely to increase their activity during the restrictions.

It was interesting to observe that the link between positive affectivity and physical activity was more consistent in individuals around the age of 60 than in those over 70." Tiina Savikangas, postdoctoral researcher

"In Finland, no curfew was declared but the older participants faced stricter restrictions compared to working-age individuals, which may have reduced the role of positive mental well-being on physical activity."

Previous research evidence has shown that physical activity contributes to mental well-being. However, recent findings suggest that mental well-being can also help maintain a physically active lifestyle. Mental well-being and physical activity may thus form a positive cycle.

"Mental well-being is an important resource for physical activity."

"Those who have such resources are more likely to stay active, even during exceptional circumstances", Savikangas notes.

The study also found that experiencing depressive feelings during the COVID-19 pandemic was associated with lower levels of physical activity and a higher likelihood of reducing activity. The link between depressive feelings and lower physical activity was particularly pronounced among participants over 70. The findings suggest that different aspects of mental well-being may have varying significance for physical activity at different ages.

"Supporting mental well-being is crucial for promoting a physically active lifestyle, even in societal emergencies," Savikangas explains.

"However, the focus should not only be on preventing depressive feelings but also on strengthening the positive side of mental well-being."

The study found no connection between experiencing negative affectivity and physical activity when depressive feelings were considered. The experience of depressive feelings can include other symptoms besides negative affectivity, such as insomnia and loss of appetite. Therefore, depressive feelings may be a more comprehensive risk factor for low physical activity than negative affectivity alone.

The research publication is based on the Jyväskylä Longitudinal Study of Personality and Social Development (JYLS), especially its latest data collection phase Developmental Psychological Perspectives on Transitions at Age 60: Individuals Navigating Across the Lifespan (TRAILS) and Promoting Safe Walking Among Older Adults (PASSWORD), both conducted at the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences and the Gerontology Research Center, University of Jyväskylä, Finland. A total of 162 men and women aged 60 to 61 from TRAILS participated in this study by responding to a survey on physical activity during the COVID-19 pandemic between April 2020 and July 2021. From PASSWORD, 272 men and women aged 72 to 88 participated by responding to a postal survey conducted between April and June 2020. The amount of physical activity during the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in it were assessed using a questionnaire specifically developed for this purpose by the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences. Positive and negative affectivity, as well as depressive feelings, were measured using self-reports. Additionally, factors such as participants' gender, marital status, education level, employment status, perceived health, usual physical activity and, in the older cohort, age, were taken into account. The JYLS study is led by research director Katja Kokko, and the PASSWORD study by Professor of Sport Gerontology Sarianna Sipilä. Both studies were funded by the Academy of Finland.