Tracking cfDNA levels may help better evaluate surgery colorectal cancer effectiveness

A new research paper was published in Oncotarget's Volume 16 on January 21, 2025, titled "Assessment of cfDNA release dynamics during colorectal cancer surgery."

Researchers from the University of Brasília investigated how cell-free DNA (cfDNA) levels in the blood change before, during, and after colorectal cancer surgery. The study found that cfDNA levels increase significantly during and after surgery. The findings suggest that cfDNA could help clinicians evaluate surgery effectiveness and monitor patient outcomes.



cfDNA consists of small DNA fragments released into the bloodstream when cells die and break apart. In healthy individuals, cfDNA usually comes from normal cell turnover, while in cancer patients, some of it originates from tumor cells. Measuring cfDNA levels offers valuable insights into a patient's condition and is already being used to track disease progression and treatment response in cancers such as lung, breast, and colorectal cancer.



Colorectal cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide, affecting millions of people each year. Surgery is often the primary treatment, but up to 50% of patients experience cancer recurrence afterward. In this study, the research team, led by first author Mailson Alves Lopes and corresponding author Fabio Pittella-Silva, analyzed blood samples from 30 patients at three key time points: before, during, and after surgery.



It was found that cfDNA levels increased nearly threefold during surgery and doubled after surgery compared to pre-surgery levels. The increases were even higher in individuals over 60, those with preexisting conditions such as diabetes or heart disease, and patients with elevated levels of carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA), a common cancer marker. Patients with the highest cfDNA levels were those with larger or more aggressive tumors, likely due to greater tissue damage during surgery. Additionally, longer surgeries were linked to higher cfDNA levels.

"[…]we observed that cfDNA concentration may rise in correlation with the duration of the surgery, highlighting its potential as a marker of surgical quality."

These findings suggest that cfDNA could be a valuable, non-invasive biomarker for clinicians to monitor colorectal cancer patients. Tracking cfDNA levels may help better evaluate surgical outcomes and determine whether patients require closer follow-up care.



While these findings are promising, further research is needed to standardize cfDNA testing and validate its usefulness. Larger studies could help establish cfDNA testing as a reliable tool for cancer care and postoperative monitoring, with the potential to become a routine part of clinical practice in the future.