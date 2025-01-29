Tecan introduces Veya: bringing digital, scalable automation to labs worldwide

Tecan, the global leader in laboratory automation, today announced the unveiling of Veya™, a transformative liquid handling platform designed to bring efficiency, precision and compliance to laboratories of all sizes. The platform, showcased at the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) international conference, San Diego, underscores Tecan’s continued commitment to innovation and the democratization of lab automation.

Veya overcomes key barriers in lab automation by offering an accessible and versatile platform that streamlines complex workflows and enables data-driven decision-making, while reducing downtime and enhancing productivity.

Veya combines AI-enhanced automation, prebuilt workflows and an intuitive analytics interface, OneView™, to simplify complex tasks, including multiomics workflows. Its seamless integration with existing systems enables laboratories to boost productivity and meet important regulatory standards, including Europe’s CE-IVD and IVDR requirements.

Innovation at its best expands possibilities and redefines boundaries in life science research and diagnostics, opening the door to greater progress. Aligned with Tecan's purpose to scale healthcare innovation, Veya delivers cutting-edge technology that’s intuitive, scalable and extremely versatile. Its real-time data delivery, via a user-friendly interface, improves decision making, minimizes interruptions and frees up users to focus on their research." Mukta Acharya, Head of the Life Sciences Business division, Tecan

Key features of Veya:

Simplified automation : Predeveloped workflows, intelligent analytics and a modular design boost productivity while reducing errors. Users report improvements of more than 60% in instrument utilization.

: Predeveloped workflows, intelligent analytics and a modular design boost productivity while reducing errors. Users report improvements of more than 60% in instrument utilization. High precision : Equipped with patented Air Restriction Pipetting (ARP), Veya handles volumes from 1 µl to 5 ml with precision.

: Equipped with patented Air Restriction Pipetting (ARP), Veya handles volumes from 1 µl to 5 ml with precision. Real-time data : Improves decision-making and process optimization with live monitoring and actionable insights via a user-friendly interface.

: Improves decision-making and process optimization with live monitoring and actionable insights via a user-friendly interface. Continuous support : Features include 24-hour remote diagnostics, remote-guided troubleshooting and tailored service packages to minimize unplanned interruptions.

: Features include 24-hour remote diagnostics, remote-guided troubleshooting and tailored service packages to minimize unplanned interruptions. Regulatory compliance: Veya is ideal for labs in regulated environments, ensuring compliance with key industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Veya reflects Tecan’s commitment to democratize automation for laboratories of all sizes, including those constrained by budget or resources. By providing scalable, versatile and intuitive solutions for the ever-evolving needs of scientific research and diagnostics, Tecan continues to scale healthcare innovation globally.

Visitors to SLAS2025 can visit Tecan’s booth #943 in San Diego or join the Veya unveiling event online, accessible at www.tecan.com/veya.