Tecan introduces Veya: bringing digital, scalable automation to labs worldwide

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
TecanJan 29 2025

Tecan, the global leader in laboratory automation, today announced the unveiling of Veya, a transformative liquid handling platform designed to bring efficiency, precision and compliance to laboratories of all sizes. The platform, showcased at the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) international conference, San Diego, underscores Tecan’s continued commitment to innovation and the democratization of lab automation.

Veya overcomes key barriers in lab automation by offering an accessible and versatile platform that streamlines complex workflows and enables data-driven decision-making, while reducing downtime and enhancing productivity.

Veya combines AI-enhanced automation, prebuilt workflows and an intuitive analytics interface, OneView, to simplify complex tasks, including multiomics workflows. Its seamless integration with existing systems enables laboratories to boost productivity and meet important regulatory standards, including Europe’s CE-IVD and IVDR requirements.

Innovation at its best expands possibilities and redefines boundaries in life science research and diagnostics, opening the door to greater progress. Aligned with Tecan's purpose to scale healthcare innovation, Veya delivers cutting-edge technology that’s intuitive, scalable and extremely versatile. Its real-time data delivery, via a user-friendly interface, improves decision making, minimizes interruptions and frees up users to focus on their research." 

Mukta Acharya, Head of the Life Sciences Business division, Tecan

Key features of Veya:

  • Simplified automation: Predeveloped workflows, intelligent analytics and a modular design boost productivity while reducing errors. Users report improvements of more than 60% in instrument utilization.
  • High precision: Equipped with patented Air Restriction Pipetting (ARP), Veya handles volumes from 1 µl to 5 ml with precision.
  • Real-time data: Improves decision-making and process optimization with live monitoring and actionable insights via a user-friendly interface.
  • Continuous support: Features include 24-hour remote diagnostics, remote-guided troubleshooting and tailored service packages to minimize unplanned interruptions.
  • Regulatory compliance: Veya is ideal for labs in regulated environments, ensuring compliance with key industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Veya reflects Tecan’s commitment to democratize automation for laboratories of all sizes, including those constrained by budget or resources. By providing scalable, versatile and intuitive solutions for the ever-evolving needs of scientific research and diagnostics, Tecan continues to scale healthcare innovation globally.

Visitors to SLAS2025 can visit Tecan’s booth #943 in San Diego or join the Veya unveiling event online, accessible at www.tecan.com/veya.

Source:

Tecan

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cellular Origins, Fresenius Kabi sign development agreement for scalable automation of cell and gene therapy manufacturing
$2.5 Million Grant Awarded to Indiana University School of Medicine, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences to Expand Leukemia and Lymphoma Testing in Africa
Automated technology streamlines astatine-211 production for cancer therapy
FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific adds key products to its Life Sciences portfolio from FUJIFILM Wako Chemicals U.S.A.
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Accelerates Drug Discovery with Launch of Cydem VT Automated Clone Screening System
Trilobio introduces whole-laboratory automation platform at SLAS2025
Combining apple peel and mistletoe extracts to boost muscle health and endurance
AMF at SLAS 2025: Precision microfluidics in San Diego

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Exploring the role of confocal-based high-content imaging in advancing core facilities