Adrenomedullin hormone as key driver of insulin resistance in obesity-linked type 2 diabetes

A new study uncovers how endothelial cells contribute to insulin resistance in obesity-associated diabetes, highlighting adrenomedullin as a potential therapeutic target.

Study: Endothelial insulin resistance induced by adrenomedullin mediates obesity-associated diabetes. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock.com

A recent study published in Science investigates the underlying mechanisms of endothelial insulin resistance involved in obesity-associated diabetes.

What causes insulin resistance?

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the body cannot adequately produce or use insulin, a hormone that facilitates the transportation of glucose from the blood into cells for energy. The activation of insulin receptors, which are highly expressed on the luminal side of endothelial cells, induces endothelial nitric oxide (NO)-synthase (eNOS) activity. Subsequently, NO-mediated vasodilation allows insulin to reach metabolic target cells including adipocytes, skeletal muscle cells, and hepatocytes.

Excess glucose levels in the blood can lead to insulin resistance, which primary affects these target cells. Previous in vivo studies have revealed that endothelium-specific loss of the insulin receptor or insulin receptor substrate 2 leads to reduced insulin sensitivity due to weakened insulin effects on adipose tissue and skeletal muscles, but not the liver.

In addition to diabetes, insulin resistance also increases the risk of several other diseases including cardiovascular disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, and neurodegenerative disease. Thus, it is crucial to elucidate the precise mechanisms involved in endothelial insulin resistance to devise novel strategies to prevent and treat this condition.

About the study

The researchers of the current study conducted several in vitro experiments using human umbilical venous endothelial cells (HUVECs) and human adipose tissue microvascular endothelial cells (HATMVECs) to identify a G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) that likely operates upstream of the guanosine triphosphate (GTP)-binding Gs protein in endothelial cells and its involvement in insulin signaling inhibition. To this end, small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) knockdown of 16 GPCRs was performed, followed by protein quantification and phosphorylation and insulin activity assays.

Related Stories

For the in vivo studies, the background of C57BL/6J mice were used to generate inducible endothelium-specific Gαs-deficient, endothelium-specific calcitonin receptor-like receptor (CALCRL)- and adrenomedullin-deficient mice. Cre-mediation was induced by tamoxifen treatment for five consecutive days.

Mice were fed a high fat diet (HFD) for 16 weeks to induce obesity and systemic insulin resistance. For the glucose tolerance test (GTT), mice were fasted for six hours before injected with 1.5 mg glucose/gram of body weight for HFD-fed mice and 2.0 mg glucose/gram for control mice consuming a standard normal chow diet.

Mice were also subjected to an insulin tolerance test (ITT), in which mice that were fasted for six hours were subsequently injected with 0.75 units/kg of human insulin, following which blood glucose levels were monitored at 15, 30, 60, and 120 minutes.

Study findings

In vitro siRNA experiments demonstrated that Gαs and CALCRL knockdown of HUVECs led to increased insulin-induced eNOS and AKT phosphorylation, as well as insulin-induced formation of NO. Likewise, knockdown of adrenomedullin led to increased insulin-induced insulin receptor phosphorylation.

Although adrenomedullin can induce some phosphorylation of eNOS in the absence of insulin, in the presence of a insulin…adrenomedullin inhibits insulin receptor phosphorylation and downstream signaling.”

In endothelial cells, both CALCRL and receptor activity-modifying protein 2 (RAMP2) function as receptors for adrenomedullin. Adrenomedullin, which is highly expressed in endothelial cells, can induce eNOS activation following protein kinase A (PKA) inhibition.

PKA signaling can increase the activity of protein-tyrosine phosphatase 1B (PTP1B), a phosphotyrosine phosphatase that dephosphorylates the insulin receptor at tyrosine residues 1162 and 1163, both of which underwent autophosphorylation following Gαs knockdown. Whereas insulin treatment inhibited PTP1B activity, adrenomedullin increased basal PTP1B activity and prevented its inhibition following insulin treatment. Notably, this activity is dependent on PKA, as demonstrated by treatment with the PKA inhibitor peptide PKI, which blocked this activity by adrenomedullin. These findings suggest the role of adrenomedullin in inhibiting insulin-induced insulin receptor phosphorylation by increasing PTP1B activity.

In vivo experimental findings revealed that the loss of endothelial adrenomedullin receptor Gs signalling increases insulin-induced insulin receptor activation, thereby improving insulin sensitivity, insulin-induced receptor phosphorylation, and downstream signaling in obese mice with T2D.

As compared to unchanged eNOS phosphorylation observed in the tissues of normal chow-fed mice treated with insulin, both Gαs- and CALCRL-knockout mice exhibited high nitrate and nitrite plasma levels. Reduced insulin-induced endothelial eNOS activation and skeletal muscle perfusion was also observed in obese mice and likely the result of Gs-coupled adrenomedullin receptor activation.

Increased plasma levels of adrenomedullin were observed in obese mice as compared to normal chow-fed mice, which was attributed to increased adrenomedullin produced by adipocytes. Obese mice lacking adrenomedullin, as well as those treated with the adrenomedullin receptor antagonist peptide ADM, exhibited improved glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity.

Conclusions

The current study highlights the role of endothelial cells in promoting insulin resistance in T2D. Endothelial insulin resistance in obese individuals with T2D is associated with elevated plasma levels of adrenomedullin and CFH; therefore, blocking the endothelial adrenomedullin receptor and downstream signaling events can effectively treat systemic insulin resistance observed in obesity.

Considering these findings, adrenomedullin-induced and Gs/PKA-based endothelial inhibition of insulin receptor phosphorylation could be used as a therapeutic target to prevent and treat insulin resistance.

Journal reference:
  • Cho, H., Lai, C., Bonnavion, R., et al. (2025) Endothelial insulin resistance induced by adrenomedullin mediates obesity-associated diabetes. Science 387(6723);674-682. doi:10.1126/science.adr4731

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2025, February 11). Adrenomedullin hormone as key driver of insulin resistance in obesity-linked type 2 diabetes. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 11, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250211/Adrenomedullin-hormone-as-key-driver-of-insulin-resistance-in-obesity-linked-type-2-diabetes.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "Adrenomedullin hormone as key driver of insulin resistance in obesity-linked type 2 diabetes". News-Medical. 11 February 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250211/Adrenomedullin-hormone-as-key-driver-of-insulin-resistance-in-obesity-linked-type-2-diabetes.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "Adrenomedullin hormone as key driver of insulin resistance in obesity-linked type 2 diabetes". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250211/Adrenomedullin-hormone-as-key-driver-of-insulin-resistance-in-obesity-linked-type-2-diabetes.aspx. (accessed February 11, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2025. Adrenomedullin hormone as key driver of insulin resistance in obesity-linked type 2 diabetes. News-Medical, viewed 11 February 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250211/Adrenomedullin-hormone-as-key-driver-of-insulin-resistance-in-obesity-linked-type-2-diabetes.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Can parents' diet predict childhood obesity? New research weighs in
Gut-derived sugars: A potential game-changer for weight management and diabetes
Revolutionizing diabetes care with innovative targets and therapeutic options
How olive oil bioactives regulate genes linked to insulin resistance
Gut microbiome shifts from sugary drinks tied to higher diabetes risk
High discontinuation rates of GLP-1 agonists found among patients with obesity
Does taxing sugary drinks lead to health benefits?
Improving insulin sensitivity with regular mango consumption

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Prescription trends for obesity medications surge, tied to growing interest in GLP-1 drugs