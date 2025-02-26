Study reveals new insights into the role of gastric bacteria in stomach cancer development

A pioneering study has revealed new insights into the role of gastric bacteria in stomach cancer development that could pave the way for a more effective treatment of pre-cancer according to a study published today in Helicobacter.

The Royal Society and Cancer Research UK-funded research led by Dr Amanda Rossiter-Pearson at the University of Birmingham identified a crucial interaction between Helicobacter pylori and non-H. pylori bacteria in the pre-cancerous stage of gastric cancer.

Gastric cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. Infection with Helicobacter pylori bacteria, whilst asymptomatic for most people, has long been identified as the primary risk factor for stomach cancer. However, why only 1% of infections progress to gastric cancer is not fully understood.

If detected early, H. pylori can be eradicated with antibiotics and this reduces the patient's risk of developing gastric cancer. However, once pre-cancerous changes develop, antibiotic treatment against H. pylori becomes ineffective, underscoring the urgent need for alternative interventions.

In recent years, studies have suggested that the gastric microbiome may play a role in the development of cancer. However, these studies lacked data as to where the bacteria localise within the stomach.

Using the latest imaging technology to pinpoint the location of bacteria, scientists were able to see that while H. pylori exclusively colonized gastric glands, non-H. pylori bacteria leaked through the stomach lining in the pre-cancerous condition, gastric intestinal metaplasia. These findings suggest that bacterial leakage into deeper gastric tissues may represent a previously overlooked factor in cancer progression.

Researchers say the breakthrough may also explain why only a minority of H. pylori infections lead to gastric cancer and could pave the way for innovative diagnostic and therapeutic approaches.

Corresponding author of the paper Dr. Amanda Rossiter-Pearson from the University of Birmingham said:

"We are excited about the potential of this observation to open a new avenue of research in the prevention of stomach cancer. It is possible that a simple antibiotic treatment could be administered to treat these bacteria. However, there is a lot more work to do.

"We must first determine the identity of these bacteria and understand how the presence of these bacteria in the precancerous condition impacts on the patient's risk of developing stomach cancer."