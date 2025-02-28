Study identifies barriers to sustaining SNAP-Ed programs in schools

New research reveals significant barriers to sustaining policy, systems, and environmental (PSE) changes in schools through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed)-funded partnerships. A recent research article published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, published by Elsevier, identifies capacity gaps that hinder equitable distribution of vital health programming. The study emphasizes that while SNAP-Ed aims for schools to independently sustain PSE changes, the current approach often poses challenges for under-resourced schools.

The study was conducted using case studies from 19 schools within the School District of Philadelphia during the 2018–2019 academic year. Researchers analyzed data from 119 interviews and 138 hours of program observations, employing a content analysis framework to explore sustainability barriers and facilitators in-depth. The research also considered variations in school contexts, such as resource availability and the experiences of school staff, to capture a comprehensive picture of implementation challenges. This approach allowed researchers to identify nuanced differences in how SNAP-Ed programs function in diverse settings, shedding light on systemic issues and potential areas for improvement.

Findings revealed a disparity in understanding and expectations between SNAP-Ed implementers and school staff. While implementers sought to hand off program maintenance to school staff, educators cited a lack of resources, time, and staff capacity as major obstacles. Designating school-community partnership coordinators was highlighted as a potential solution to close these capacity gaps.

Lead author Elisabeth Fornaro, PhD, The School District of Philadelphia, explained, "These findings underscore the importance of realistic and shared goals for program sustainability. To ensure equitable access, it's crucial to acknowledge and address the unique challenges faced by under-resourced schools."

This study suggests that mutual agreement about what SNAP-Ed implementers and school staff are expected to do, with consideration of school staff capacity, could significantly enhance the sustainability of SNAP-Ed initiatives, as would SNAP-Ed implementers maintaining a consistent presence, with Direct Education lessons leveraged to enhance visibility. These strategies ensure schools are better equipped to address the capacity gaps that currently hinder program maintenance, especially in under-resourced settings. By tailoring solutions to the unique needs of each community, SNAP-Ed implementers can help create long-term, equitable access to healthy school environments.