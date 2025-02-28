Study identifies barriers to sustaining SNAP-Ed programs in schools

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
ElsevierFeb 28 2025

New research reveals significant barriers to sustaining policy, systems, and environmental (PSE) changes in schools through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed)-funded partnerships. A recent research article published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, published by Elsevier, identifies capacity gaps that hinder equitable distribution of vital health programming. The study emphasizes that while SNAP-Ed aims for schools to independently sustain PSE changes, the current approach often poses challenges for under-resourced schools.

The study was conducted using case studies from 19 schools within the School District of Philadelphia during the 2018–2019 academic year. Researchers analyzed data from 119 interviews and 138 hours of program observations, employing a content analysis framework to explore sustainability barriers and facilitators in-depth. The research also considered variations in school contexts, such as resource availability and the experiences of school staff, to capture a comprehensive picture of implementation challenges. This approach allowed researchers to identify nuanced differences in how SNAP-Ed programs function in diverse settings, shedding light on systemic issues and potential areas for improvement.

Findings revealed a disparity in understanding and expectations between SNAP-Ed implementers and school staff. While implementers sought to hand off program maintenance to school staff, educators cited a lack of resources, time, and staff capacity as major obstacles. Designating school-community partnership coordinators was highlighted as a potential solution to close these capacity gaps.

Lead author Elisabeth Fornaro, PhD, The School District of Philadelphia, explained, "These findings underscore the importance of realistic and shared goals for program sustainability. To ensure equitable access, it's crucial to acknowledge and address the unique challenges faced by under-resourced schools."

Related Stories

This study suggests that mutual agreement about what SNAP-Ed implementers and school staff are expected to do, with consideration of school staff capacity, could significantly enhance the sustainability of SNAP-Ed initiatives, as would SNAP-Ed implementers maintaining a consistent presence, with Direct Education lessons leveraged to enhance visibility. These strategies ensure schools are better equipped to address the capacity gaps that currently hinder program maintenance, especially in under-resourced settings. By tailoring solutions to the unique needs of each community, SNAP-Ed implementers can help create long-term, equitable access to healthy school environments.

Source:

Elsevier

Journal reference:

Fornaro, E. G., et al. (2025). “Something’s Got to Give”: How the Tensions of School-Community Partnerships Challenge the Sustainability of SNAP-Ed Funded PSE Programming Within Schools. Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior. doi.org/10.1016/j.jneb.2024.09.004.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists track diet through stool DNA, revealing a new way to monitor nutrition
Research shows exercise can delay Alzheimer’s, but there’s a catch
Integrating video capsule endoscopy technology in probiotic research
Can an online lifestyle plan keep your brain sharp? Research says yes
Is juicing good for your gut? Research shows surprising microbiome changes
Why generative AI is widening the gender gap in academic research
Rethinking mental health research through AI-driven simulations
Do sugar substitutes really help? New research reveals their impact on metabolism and gut health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study highlights the need for more diversity in vaginal microbiome research