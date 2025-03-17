Could a little spice in your diet prevent gestational diabetes?

Could a simple dietary tweak help prevent gestational diabetes? A new study finds that occasional chili consumption during pregnancy is linked to a lower risk—while other beans show no clear effect. Discover why spice might be a surprising ally for maternal health.

Study: Moderate Chili Consumption During Pregnancy Is Associated with a Low Risk of Gestational Diabetes (GDM). Image Credit: kpboonjit / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Nutrients, researchers at the State University of New York at Buffalo examined the association between the consumption of beans by pregnant women in the United States and their risk of developing gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) using data on dietary intake, GDM status, and health and demographic factors.

Their findings indicate that while the overall consumption of beans is low, consuming chili once per month was linked to a significantly lower risk of developing GDM (3.5% vs. 7.4%; OR 0.37, 95% CI 0.17–0.79; p = 0.011). However, further research is needed with a larger and more diverse population and more precise dietary measures.

Background

While chili showed a link to lower gestational diabetes risk, dried beans and bean soup had no significant effect, even among women who ate them more frequently.

GDM is high blood sugar during pregnancy either because of insulin resistance or inadequate insulin production. Between 2016 and 2020, cases in the U.S. increased from 6.0% to 7.8%, driven by risk factors including a family history of type 2 diabetes, maternal age, obesity, unhealthy diet, Hispanic ethnicity, and lifestyle changes due to events like COVID-19 lockdowns.

Untreated GDM can lead to complications such as Cesarean sections, neonatal hypoglycemia, and premature birth. Women with GDM are 7.43 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes later in life.

The typical U.S. diet contains high levels of unhealthy fats and sugars but is low in fiber, fruits, and vegetables. Beans are nutrient-rich foods containing protein, fiber, and beneficial compounds that may improve blood sugar control.

Experts recommend consuming 1.5 cups of pulses (beans, lentils, peas) per week, but pregnant women in the study averaged just 0.57 cups/week—38% of the recommended intake. By comparison, the general U.S. population consumes 1.05 cups/week. Bean consumption also varies by race, region, socioeconomic factors, and cultural preferences.

Studies have shown that beans help with satiety, weight management, and blood sugar regulation. Their high fiber and resistant starch content can lower blood sugar spikes after meals.

Some studies suggest that diets high in legumes, including the Mediterranean diet, reduce GDM risk. While studies link beans to lower diabetes risk, their specific impact on GDM remains unclear.

About the Study

The study adjusted for key factors like maternal age, income, education, and smoking, yet the association between chili and reduced diabetes risk remained strong.

This study analyzed data from 1,397 U.S. pregnant women who participated in the Infant Feeding Practices Study II, conducted between 2005 and 2007. Participants were selected based on complete data on bean consumption and GDM status. To improve data accuracy, researchers excluded participants who reported implausibly low or high-calorie intake (<671 or >6,264 kcal/day). Maternal demographics, diet, and health data were collected via mailed questionnaires and phone interviews.

Dietary intake was assessed using a food history questionnaire. Women reported their consumption of dried beans, chili, and bean soup, with frequencies converted into weekly values. Portion sizes were also recorded, and the total weekly intake was calculated.

GDM status was self-reported in the third trimester through a prenatal questionnaire. Previous research supports the validity of self-reported GDM. Potential confounders were considered, including maternal age, income, education, employment, diet quality, and smoking.

Statistical analysis included descriptive methods, analysis of variance, chi-square tests, and logistic regression to examine the association between maternal bean consumption and GDM risk. Logistic regression was used because it can adjust for multiple confounders and provide interpretable results.

Findings

The included participants were, on average, 28.8 years old. Most were non-Hispanic White (83.8%), had attended college (78.8%), and were employed (64.3%). About 41.1% received supplemental nutrition benefits, and 89.3% did not smoke during pregnancy.

Pregnant women consumed an average of 0.31 cups/week of dried beans, 0.16 cups/week of chili, and 0.10 cups/week of bean soup—about 38% of the recommended 1.5 cups. Dried bean consumption was highest among Hispanic mothers (0.65 cups/week) and those in the East South Central region (0.44 cups/week). Other factors, such as education, employment, income, and smoking status, did not significantly influence bean consumption.

Chili consumption varied significantly by race, education, household size, income, supplemental nutrition status, and region. Non-Hispanic Black mothers consumed the most (0.33 cups/week), while those with higher income and education levels consumed less. Regional differences also influenced chili intake.

Older maternal age and smoking during pregnancy were significant risk factors for GDM. Mothers with GDM were, on average, 2.6 years older, and smoking increased GDM risk (11.4% in smokers vs. 6.3% in non-smokers).

Moderate chili consumption (once per month) was linked to lower GDM risk, but higher consumption levels did not show a significant effect. Some researchers suggest that this may be due to dietary factors such as added red meat, though this was not directly measured in the study. One possible mechanism for chili’s effect is capsaicin, a bioactive compound found in chili peppers, which has been linked to metabolic benefits in other studies. However, further research is needed to confirm this potential role in GDM prevention. Dried bean and bean soup consumption had no clear association with GDM.

Conclusions

While overall bean consumption was low, chili consumption once a month was associated with a lower GDM risk. However, no significant association was found with dried beans or bean soup.

The study highlights limitations due to self-reported dietary data and the need for more detailed dietary measures. Future research should include randomized trials and more diverse populations to better understand dietary influences on GDM. The authors also suggest examining how chili preparation methods, including meat-based vs. vegetarian chili, might influence outcomes.