Long Covid patients report dismissal and lack of support from healthcare providers

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of SurreyMar 27 2025

People living with Long Covid often feel dismissed, disbelieved and unsupported by their healthcare providers, according to a new study from the University of Surrey.

The study, which was published in the Journal of Health Psychology, looked at how patients with Long Covid experience their illness. The study found that many patients feel they have to prove their illness is physical to be taken seriously and, as a result, often reject psychological support, fearing it implies their symptoms are "all in the mind".

We found that the problem isn't people with Long Covid refusing help - it's about the deep need for people to be believed. When a patient feels dismissed, offering psychological support instead of medical care can be misconstrued as insulting."

Jane Ogden, Professor, University of Surrey

According to the Office for National Statistics, there are 1.9 million people who live with Long Covid in the UK. Long Covid symptoms include fatigue, difficulty concentrating, muscle aches and shortness of breath, which persist for many weeks, sometimes months, after the initial Covid-19 infection.

Surrey's study involved in-depth interviews with 14 people in the UK between the ages of 27 to 63 who had experienced Long Covid symptoms for more than four weeks. The group included 12 women and two men.

Related Stories

Saara Petker, clinical psychologist, co-author of the study and former PhD student at the University of Surrey, said:

"We found that our participants are living a life of constant uncertainty, struggling to find treatment. People told us that they didn't feel listened to, some said they'd lost trust in doctors, their social circles and even their own bodies because of the whole experience.

"Medical advice is crucial - but psychological support must be offered with care. If it's seen as replacing medical help, it can feel dismissive."

Source:

University of Surrey

Journal reference:

Petker, S., & Ogden, J. (2025) Patients’ experiences of living with Long Covid and their beliefs about the role of psychology in their condition. Journal of Health Psychology. doi.org/10.1177/13591053251325112.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Colorado study tracks long COVID healthcare utilization
Healthcare professionals need better support to recognize T1DE
ViiV Healthcare’s investigational broadly neutralising antibody - N6LS - successfully maintains viral suppression in long-acting treatment of HIV
AI-driven tools could ease nurses’ workload in healthcare sector
SUSA initiative aims to equip healthcare professionals with digital skills
New guidelines to build trusted AI in healthcare research
UK's drug payment disclosure system fails to protect patients and public trust
SEHTA Healthcare Business Awards recognizes Bedfont® Scientific Limited for innovation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Short-course antibiotics can be a game-changer in tackling ventilator-associated pneumonia