Cutting carbs, not calories, may be key to better metabolic health

University of SurreyApr 8 2025

The intermittent fasting diet, which involves periods of severe calorie restriction, may be on the way out, as new research from the University of Surrey is suggesting that rather than drastically reducing calories, people can achieve similar metabolic benefits by cutting back on carbs.

In Surrey's study, participants aged 20-65 years who were overweight or obese, followed three different diet plans for one day: a normal carb diet, a low-carb diet with balanced calorie intake, and a low-carb diet with significant calorie restriction.

Researchers found that both low-carb diets, regardless of calorie reduction, led to improvements in the participants' metabolic markers, and better handling of a high fat meal, including reduced levels of triglycerides - a type of fat in the blood that may lead to heart disease - and a shift towards burning fat for energy.

We found that by simply restricting carbohydrates, without enduring extreme calorie restriction, we can reap the metabolic effects associated with short-term fasting. This suggests that periodically reducing our carbohydrate intake could be a more accessible and sustainable way for people to manage and improve their metabolic health."

Dr. Adam Collins, co-author of the study and Associate Professor of Nutrition at the University of Surrey

The study, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, also highlighted that while participants experienced increased hunger on the low-carbohydrate days, it didn't translate into increased food intake over the following two days. This suggests that the body may adapt to the reduced carb intake, potentially making it easier to adhere to this diet in the long term.

Dr. Collins added:

"This research offers a promising new perspective on dietary interventions for metabolic health and could have an impact on managing conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and obesity."

Source:

University of Surrey

