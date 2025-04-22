Temporary anxiety disrupts spatial learning and threat recognition

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Rochester Medical CenterApr 22 2025

A brief episode of anxiety may have a bigger influence on a person's ability to learn what is safe and what is not. The research recently published in NPJ Science of Learning used a virtual reality game that involved picking flowers with bees in some of the blossoms that would sting the participant-simulated by a mild electrical stimulation on the hand.

Researchers worked with 70 neurotypical participants between the ages of 20 and 30. Claire Marino, a research assistant in the ZVR Lab, and Pavel Rjabtsenkov, a Neuroscience graduate student at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, were co-first authors of the study that found that the people who learned to distinguish between the safe and dangerous areas-where the bees were and were not-showed better spatial memory and had lower anxiety, while participants who did not learn the different areas had higher anxiety and heightened fear even in safe areas. Surprisingly, they discovered that temporary feelings of anxiety had the biggest impact on learning and not a person's general tendency to feel anxious.

These results help explain why some people struggle with anxiety-related disorders, such as PTSD, where they may have difficulty distinguishing safe situations from dangerous ones. The findings suggest that excessive anxiety disrupts spatial learning and threat recognition, which could contribute to chronic fear responses. Understanding these mechanisms may help improve treatments for anxiety and stress-related disorders by targeting how people process environmental threats."

Benjamin Suarez-Jimenez, PhD, senior author of this study, associate professor of Neuroscience and Center for Visual Science at the Del Monte Institute of Neuroscience, University of Rochester

Suarez-Jimenez explains that it is now important to understand if individuals with psychopathologies of anxiety and stress have similar variations in spatial memory. Adding an attention-tracking measure, like eye-tracking, to future studies could help determine whether a focus on potential threats impacts broader environmental awareness.

Additional authors include Caitlin Sharp, Zonia Ali, Evelyn Pineda, Shreya Bavdekar, Tanya Garg, Kendal Jordan, Mary Halvorsen, Carlos Aponte, and Julie Blue of the University of Rochester Medical Center, and Xi Zhu, PhD, of Columbia University Irving Medical Center. The research was supported by the National Institute of Mental Health, Wellcome Trust Fellowship, and the European Research Council Grant.

Source:

University of Rochester Medical Center

Journal reference:

Marino, C. E., et al. (2025). Using virtual reality to study spatial mapping and threat learning. npj Science of Learning. doi.org/10.1038/s41539-025-00305-6

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Childhood adversity timing associated with resilience to anxiety later in life
Nature based activities improve mental health in just twelve weeks
Anxiety fuels emotional eating and weight gain, study finds
New AI voice screening method improves detection of anxiety and depression
Study reveals how anxiety and apathy affect decision-making
Young females more vulnerable to social anxiety from smartphone dependence
Discrimination exposure found to raise anxiety, depression risks among racial and ethnic groups
Frequent takeaway food and low exercise levels linked to higher anxiety and depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
How your gut microbiome shapes anxiety