Overexpression of two long non-coding RNAs identified in gastric cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Genes & CancerJun 6 2025

A new research paper was published in Volume 16 of Genes & Cancer on May 9, 2025, titled "Evaluation of LncRNAs CBR3-AS1 and PCA3 expression in Gastric cancer and their correlation to clinicopathological variables."

Researchers, led by first author Parisa Najari and corresponding author Reza Safaralizadeh from the University of Tabriz, investigated how two long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs), CBR3-AS1 and PCA3, are expressed in gastric cancer (GC) tissues compared to nearby healthy tissues. They found that both lncRNAs were significantly overexpressed in tumor samples, suggesting their involvement in GC development. The findings support future use of these molecules as diagnostic biomarkers.

Gastric cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide, largely due to its late detection. Reliable early detection tools are critical to improving survival rates. To explore potential biomarkers, the researchers analyzed GC tumor and adjacent normal tissue samples from 100 patients. Both CBR3-AS1 and PCA3 showed consistently higher expression in cancerous tissues, indicating a possible role in tumor progression or as markers of disease.

The study also examined whether expression of these lncRNAs correlated with clinical features such as patient age, tumor size, cancer stage, or Helicobacter pylori infection. No statistically significant associations were found. However, the clear difference in expression between tumor and normal tissues supports their potential diagnostic value.

To assess this hypothesis further, the team conducted receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analysis. The results showed that CBR3-AS1, in particular, could serve as a reasonably accurate biomarker for distinguishing GC tissues.

"The ROC curve's findings lead to the conclusion that the genes lncRNAs PCA3 and CBR3-AS1, with AUC values of 0.68 and 0.79, respectively, suggest that they could play carcinogenic roles in GC and may act as moderate diagnostic biomarkers for GC."

LncRNAs are RNA molecules that do not code for proteins but help regulate gene activity. Because of their stability and regulatory functions, they are gaining attention as tools for cancer diagnosis and treatment. CBR3-AS1 has been linked to tumor growth and drug resistance in other cancers, while PCA3 is already FDA-approved as a diagnostic marker for prostate cancer, further supporting its relevance.

While the results are promising, the authors note that the study was conducted at a single center and did not explore how these molecules influence cancer progression. Larger, multi-center studies and additional validation will be essential to confirm their clinical utility.

In summary, CBR3-AS1 and PCA3 emerge as promising molecular markers for GC. With further validation, these lncRNAs could support earlier diagnosis and help advance more personalized and effective treatment strategies.

Source:

Genes & Cancer

Journal reference:

Najari, P., et al. (2025). Evaluation of LncRNAs CBR3-AS1 and PCA3 expression in Gastric cancer and their correlation to clinicopathological variables. Genes & Cancer. doi.org/10.18632/genesandcancer.241.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New global study links red meat to rising breast cancer burden
Cancer survivor population in the US expected to surpass 22 million by 2035
New AI test identifies prostate cancer patients who benefit from abiraterone
TTF1 identified as key biomarker for advanced KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer
How soy and gut microbes alter cancer treatment results
Anti-inflammatory diet linked to longer survival in colon cancer patients
Exercise after chemo key for colon cancer survival, study finds
Dual-target CAR T cell therapy shrinks tumors in aggressive brain cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI spots future breast cancer risk in mammograms years before diagnosis