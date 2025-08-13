Study shows how targeted communication can aid online patient engagement

A new study by researchers at the University of Amsterdam (UvA) and Amsterdam UMC shows how targeted communication can help patients engage more with online health communities.

Using atrial fibrillation (AF) as a case study, the research reveals which messages are most effective in raising awareness and encouraging participation. AF is the most common type of heart rhythm disorder, where the upper chambers of the heart beat irregularly. This can lead to fatigue, shortness of breath, and an increased risk of stroke.

Large-scale experiment on social media

In a field experiment on Facebook and Instagram, more than 795,000 Dutch adults saw 12 different communication concepts. These directed visitors to the Atrial Fibrillation Innovation Platform (AFIP), a non-profit community connecting patients and professionals in cardiovascular health. The campaign generated 18,426 visits, 478 new subscriptions, and detailed engagement data.

Key findings: emotions and topics matter most

The results show that emotional tone and topic choice are the strongest drivers of awareness and engagement. Fear-based messages linked to self-protection increased clicks, while love-based messages focused on kin care and connection encouraged longer engagement and community sign-ups. Expert appeals boosted click-throughs, while patient testimonials led to more sign-ups and time spent on the site.

Practical guidance for health communication

This research offers practical guidelines for health communication. We used marketing insights and data to tailor language and emotional appeals to where patients are in their journey. This can greatly improve the reach and impact of online health communities." Myrthe Kuipers, Amsterdam Business School

These insights can help public health campaigns, digital health platforms, and policymakers create more effective strategies to empower patients through online support and education.

Interdisciplinary collaboration for better patient care

The study, published in npj Digital Medicine, was led by Myrthe Kuipers (Amsterdam Business School, ABS), with ABS colleagues Dr Umut Konus and Prof. İlker Birbil. They conducted the research in collaboration with Prof. Bianca Brundel (Amsterdam UMC). The team is part of the national NWA-ORC 'CIRCULAR' consortium, which works towards more personalised AF treatments by actively involving patients in research and care.