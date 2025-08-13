Study shows how targeted communication can aid online patient engagement

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Amsterdam (UvA)Aug 13 2025

A new study by researchers at the University of Amsterdam (UvA) and Amsterdam UMC shows how targeted communication can help patients engage more with online health communities.

Using atrial fibrillation (AF) as a case study, the research reveals which messages are most effective in raising awareness and encouraging participation. AF is the most common type of heart rhythm disorder, where the upper chambers of the heart beat irregularly. This can lead to fatigue, shortness of breath, and an increased risk of stroke.

Large-scale experiment on social media

In a field experiment on Facebook and Instagram, more than 795,000 Dutch adults saw 12 different communication concepts. These directed visitors to the Atrial Fibrillation Innovation Platform (AFIP), a non-profit community connecting patients and professionals in cardiovascular health. The campaign generated 18,426 visits, 478 new subscriptions, and detailed engagement data.

Key findings: emotions and topics matter most

The results show that emotional tone and topic choice are the strongest drivers of awareness and engagement. Fear-based messages linked to self-protection increased clicks, while love-based messages focused on kin care and connection encouraged longer engagement and community sign-ups. Expert appeals boosted click-throughs, while patient testimonials led to more sign-ups and time spent on the site.

Practical guidance for health communication

This research offers practical guidelines for health communication. We used marketing insights and data to tailor language and emotional appeals to where patients are in their journey. This can greatly improve the reach and impact of online health communities."

Myrthe Kuipers, Amsterdam Business School

Related Stories

These insights can help public health campaigns, digital health platforms, and policymakers create more effective strategies to empower patients through online support and education.

Interdisciplinary collaboration for better patient care

The study, published in npj Digital Medicine, was led by Myrthe Kuipers (Amsterdam Business School, ABS), with ABS colleagues Dr Umut Konus and Prof. İlker Birbil. They conducted the research in collaboration with Prof. Bianca Brundel (Amsterdam UMC). The team is part of the national NWA-ORC 'CIRCULAR' consortium, which works towards more personalised AF treatments by actively involving patients in research and care.

Source:

University of Amsterdam (UvA)

Journal reference:

Kuipers, M. F., et al. (2025) Communication strategies driving online health community patient awareness and engagement investigated within atrial fibrillation context. npj Digital Medicine. doi.org/10.1038/s41746-025-01854-1.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Standing up more often may impact heart health for postmenopausal women
Faster and further walking lowers heart disease and stroke risks
Stalking and restraining orders linked to higher risk of heart disease in women
Air purifiers can lower blood pressure in at-risk adults
Personalized CPAP treatment could reduce cardiovascular risk in sleep apnea patients
Epigenetic breakthrough: $200 blood test spots diabetes heart risk better than standard tools
AXT brings Iconeus functional ultrasound to Australia and New Zealand, advancing brain research
How too much screen time affects kids’ heart health and what can reduce the risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Heart cells adapt and stretch to shape a healthy beating heart