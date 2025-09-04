Neutrophil peptide found to trigger dangerous heart arrhythmias

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)Sep 4 2025

Following injury from a heart attack, immune cells called neutrophils release a peptide that punctures stressed heart cells and destabilizes their electrical activity. This triggers life-threatening arrhythmias. These findings offer a novel explanation – and potential therapeutic target – for these deadly cardiac events. Ischemic heart disease – cardiac damage caused by narrowed coronary arteries – is among the leading causes of death worldwide. It can lead to heart attacks and sudden cardiac death. When a coronary artery becomes blocked, cardiomyocytes experience oxygen deprivation, which disrupts their ability to manage ions like sodium and calcium, leading to dangerous electrical instability and life-threatening arrhythmias, for which there are few treatment options beyond defibrillation. Most arrhythmias occur within the first 2 days after a heart attack, which coincides with the characteristic cellular inflammatory response to the cardiac injury. Neutrophils, which are recruited in high numbers during this response, are known to interfere with normal cellular electrical conduction and are implicated in unintended tissue damage. While this highlights neutrophils as a potential target for future therapies, their full role in promoting arrhythmias isn't fully understood.

Using mouse models of ischemic injury alongside human tissue and cell studies, Nina Kumowski and colleagues identified the peptide resistin-like molecule γ (Retnlg or RELMγ) as a key neutrophil-derived factor that promotes arrhythmias after a heart attack. According to Kumowski et al., RELMy – an antimicrobial pore-forming peptide – destabilizes heart rhythm by binding to and attacking stressed cardiomyocytes. Once bound, the peptide punctures the cardiomyocyte membranes, creating pores that alter cellular ion flux, triggering delayed depolarization, cell death, and the formation of tissue abnormalities that promote arrhythmia. In mouse models, removing RELMγ from neutrophils reduced ventricular arrhythmia 12-fold, supporting findings that the peptide drives electrical instability in the injured heart. Notably, the human homolog of this peptide, resistin (RETN), was detected in infarcted human myocardial tissue samples, and higher circulating RETN levels correlated with worse patient outcomes, highlighting its potential clinical relevance. In a related Perspective, Edward Thorp discusses the study in greater detail.

Source:

American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)

Journal reference:

Kumowski, N., et al. (2025) Resistin-like molecule γ attacks cardiomyocyte membranes and promotes ventricular tachycardia. Science. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adp7361

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Vericiguat reduces mortality and hospitalizations in a broad range of patients with HFrEF
Research finds no added benefit from routine CT imaging after left main coronary intervention
Shorter dual antiplatelet therapy may offer safety benefits in myocardial infarction patients
Updated guidelines aim to standardize valvular heart disease care across Europe
REBOOT trial finds no benefit of beta blockers after uncomplicated heart attacks
Miniature camera and AI reveal hidden dangers inside the coronary arteries
Beta blockers reduce mortality and heart failure in MI patients with mildly reduced ejection fraction
In-hospital start of dapagliflozin shows no significant short-term benefit in heart failure patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI scans arteries and predicts risk after heart attack better than traditional review