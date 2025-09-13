Research reveals undisclosed active ingredients in retail mushroom products

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Oregon State UniversitySep 13 2025

"Magic mushroom" edibles sold at smoke shops and convenience stores are likely to contain no psilocybin but instead a range of undisclosed active ingredients, a study led by an Oregon State University College of Pharmacy scientist shows.

The research collaboration, which included a state-certified testing laboratory and a scientific instrument manufacturer, published its findings today in JAMA Network Open, a journal of the American Medical Association.

In Portland, the scientists purchased 12 gummies and chocolates labeled as magic mushrooms and analyzed their contents. Psilocybin, the hallucinogenic compound produced by Psilocybe species of mushroom, was not detected in any of them. Neither was muscimol, a psychoactive compound found in Amanita mushrooms.

Among the undisclosed ingredients found were caffeine and extracts of the botanicals hemp and kava, said OSU's Richard van Breemen, professor of pharmaceutical sciences and a researcher at the university's Linus Pauling Institute. Also detected among the adulterants was a class of chemicals the collaboration coined "syndelics," shorthand for synthetic psychedelics. 

Syndelics represent a rapidly growing area of drug design, where medicinal chemists create novel compounds inspired by known psychedelic agents like psilocybin and LSD. Although this approach offers therapeutic potential for the discovery of drugs that might be useful for treating a range of mental health conditions, any new drug entity requires years of development to evaluate human safety and efficacy, and premature exposure to these compounds poses significant public health risks due to unknown pharmacology and toxicity."

Richard van Breemen, professor of pharmaceutical sciences and researcher, OSU

In the United States, LSD is a schedule 1 controlled substance, meaning it has a high potential for abuse and no currently accepted medical use. But psilocybin is under investigation for treating depression and substance use disorders and is legal for medical use in Oregon (in Colorado, it's legal for recreational use).

"For safety, psilocybin products require both analytical standardization and production that follows current Good Manufacturing Practices," van Breemen said. "Advances in analytical chemistry are needed to detect new syndelics and other adulterants in consumer products, to expose misbranding, to support law enforcement and regulatory agencies, and to assist poison control centers and hospitals as they encounter overdoses caused by unknown compounds."

Related Stories

Key to those advances, he added, are studies such as this one that foster collaboration among academia, public health and industry to develop and validate detection methods using state-of-the-art analytical instrumentation like biomedical mass spectrometry. Different types of labs have unique capabilities, and combining them is necessary for the best retrospective analyses and real-time public health surveillance.

Van Breemen, whose lab at the Linus Pauling Institute specializes in dietary supplements and natural products, noted that during 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 180 emergency cases related to magic mushroom products. The cases spanned 34 states and included 73 hospitalizations and three deaths.

Collaborating with van Breemen on the study were pharmaceutical sciences graduate student Daniel Simchuk of Oregon State, Bjorn Fritzsche and Daniel Huson of Rose City Laboratories in Portland, and Scott Kuzdzal and Jonathan Ferguson of Shimadzu Scientific Instruments of Columbia, Maryland.

Source:

Oregon State University

Journal reference:

van Breemen, R. B., et al. (2025). Active Constituents of Psilocybin Mushroom Edibles. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.31345

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Sapio Sciences and Ultima Genomics partner to advance multi-omics research
Mushrooms deliver nutrition medicine and sustainability solutions in one package
Is it time to rethink dairy? Here’s what 25 years of research reveals for women
Natural compound forskolin enhances chemotherapy effectiveness against aggressive leukemia
How cohesin mechanics and nanotracker tech are redefining DNA research
Compound-level diet analysis sheds light on hidden triggers in IBD
Lauric acid could be a key cancer-fighting compound in coconut oil
Does pomegranate seed oil really help your heart? New research weighs the evidence

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Synthetic Psychedelics: A Growing Public Health Concern