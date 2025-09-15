Hair cortisol levels signal mental health risks in children with chronic illness

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of WaterlooSep 15 2025

Long-term stress levels, measured through hair samples, may provide important clues about mental health risks in children with chronic physical illnesses (CPI), according to new research from the University of Waterloo. 

The study highlights how high hair cortisol, a type of steroid hormone, acts as a powerful early warning sign that could help identify children who live with CPI and who could be most at risk of mental health challenges, helping guide prevention and treatment strategies to better support their health and well-being. 

An estimated 40 per cent of children in Canada live with a CPI - a number that has been rising steadily for decades. These children face a much higher risk of developing mental health problems than their healthy peers, putting them at greater risk for poor quality of life, suicidal thoughts and increased reliance on health-care services.

Living with a chronic illness means facing daily challenges such as taking medications, missing school and adjusting activities, all of which can take a serious emotional toll."

Emma Littler, a Waterloo PhD candidate in Public Health Sciences and lead author of the study

"Our findings suggest that chronically high stress, measured through hair samples, could help identify children with CPI at the highest risk for developing mental health problems. This opens the door to earlier and more targeted support." 

The study followed 244 Canadian children with chronic physical illnesses over four years, measuring stress using hair cortisol - a biological marker that reflects stress levels over time. Researchers found that more than two-thirds of these children had persistently high cortisol levels. Those children were also more likely to show symptoms of depression, anxiety, or other mental health concerns compared to peers whose cortisol levels decreased over time. 

When the researchers compared these patterns to reports of emotional and behavioural difficulties, they found that children whose cortisol levels declined over time showed fewer symptoms of anxiety, depression and behaviour problems than those whose cortisol levels stayed high. 

Related Stories

"Identifying these risk factors early could help doctors and families intervene before emotional and behavioural difficulties take hold," said Dr. Mark Ferro, a professor in Waterloo's School of Public Health Sciences and co-author of the study. 

"Hair cortisol offers a non-invasive, easy-to-collect biomarker that could one day be used to screen children and track whether treatments or support programs are helping to reduce stress."

The study, Association between hair cortisol and psychopathology in children with a chronic physical illness, was recently published in Stress and Health. 

Ferro and colleagues from Waterloo and McMaster University also published new research showing that biomarkers found in the blood of children with CPI may help predict future mental health challenges. The study, Inflammatory biomarkers predictive of psychopathology in children with physical illness, found that some blood signals were linked to children with CPI experiencing worsening mental health over time, while others were associated with improvements. The findings suggest that routine blood tests, combined with mental health check-ups, could help doctors identify children who may need extra support earlier. 

Source:

University of Waterloo

Journal reference:

Littler, E. A. L., (2025). Association Between Hair Cortisol and Psychopathology in Children With a Chronic Physical Illness. Stress and Health. doi.org/10.1002/smi.70087

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows children inhale more microplastics inside school than outside
Study reveals impact of Medicaid unwinding on children's emergency department visits in Texas
Children in the North of England face longer wait times for autism diagnosis
Diabetes cases nearly double in children and teens worldwide
Healthy newborns also face high risk of severe RSV infection
Dementia risk rises sharply with multiple psychiatric disorders
Global review links firearm access and ownership to mental health harms
Research warns of lasting health impacts from muscle loss in young cancer patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Infant neurodevelopment not affected by brief inhaled anesthesia during surgery