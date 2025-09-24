NIH awards $3.4 million to support research on Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - RiversideSep 24 2025

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus, or CCHFV, is a biosafety level 4 pathogen and a Category A bioterrorism agent, causing severe viral hemorrhagic fever with mortality rates reaching up to 40%. Already endemic in Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East, and much of Asia, the virus has recently expanded to Western Europe, carried by ticks on migratory birds. There is currently no approved vaccine or specific antiviral therapy for CCHFV.

Scott Pegan, a professor of biomedical sciences at the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine, has now been awarded a grant from the National Institutes of Health of about $3.4 million over five years to lead an international study focused on developing protective antibodies against CCHFV.

Designated a priority pathogen by the World Health Organization and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, CCHFV is considered the reference virus for the nairovirus genus, which includes emerging pathogens such as Benji, Songling, Wetland, Yezo, and the Pacific Coast tick nairovirus.

"The rapid geographic spread and severity of CCHFV infections call for urgent, coordinated research efforts," said Pegan, the principal investigator on the multi-institutional project that began this month. "This project will identify broadly protective antibody candidates that can be developed into potential therapies."

The research brings together an interdisciplinary and international team to tackle one of the world's most dangerous emerging viral threats. The team includes co-principal investigator Dr. Mohammad Sajadi, a professor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine; and co-investigators Aura Garrison and Joseph Golden, who are research microbiologists at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, a long-time leader in hemorrhagic fever virus research.

The project will study survivors of CCHFV in Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Uganda to find antibodies that protect against the virus. The team will also explore how the immune system fights the virus and work to develop monoclonal antibody treatments that are effective against different strains for future testing. A monoclonal antibody is a type of lab-made protein that mimics the immune system's ability to fight harmful viruses or bacteria.

By focusing on non-traditional viral targets, our approach could lead to new, life-saving therapeutics and help establish a framework for addressing future nairovirus outbreaks."

Scott Pegan, professor of biomedical sciences, University of California, Riverside School of Medicine

Other partners on the project include scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rocky Mountain Laboratories, Uganda Virus Research Institute, Hitit University in Turkey, and South Kazakhstan Medical Academy.

Source:

University of California - Riverside

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Can smoking while pregnant harm your child’s teeth? New research suggests yes
Snooze alarms steal hours of sleep each month, new research shows
Sapio Sciences and Ultima Genomics partner to advance multi-omics research
Research reveals Ghanaian children face high cancer risk from local fish
Is it time to rethink dairy? Here’s what 25 years of research reveals for women
Research shows GLP-1 drugs safeguard vision despite small retinopathy risk
Is fruit juice good or bad for diabetes? New research reveals a genetic twist
Does pomegranate seed oil really help your heart? New research weighs the evidence

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Herpes virus infection linked to higher Alzheimer’s risk, study shows antiherpetic drugs may help