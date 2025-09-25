Pioneering 3D printing technique makes realistic surgical models

Researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities have successfully 3D printed lifelike human tissue structures that can be used for medical training for surgeons and doctors.

The study was recently published in Science Advances, a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

Previous methods have made stiff, simple tissues, but this new technique can mimic the complex, directional strength and stretchiness found in real tissues like skin or other organs.

In this paper, the researchers discovered a method to control the shape and size of the tiny patterns inside the 3D-printed material, thereby imparting specific mechanical properties. Along with this, they made a mathematical formula to predict how the tissue would behave.

To make the simulated tissues more realistic, they also developed a way to incorporate blood-like liquids in a single step. This is done by printing small microcapsules that contain the liquid, preventing it from drying out or interfering with the printing process.

"This approach opens the door to creating more realistic training models for surgery, which could ultimately improve medical outcomes," said Adarsh Somayaji, first author of the paper and a Ph.D. graduate from the University of Minnesota Department of Mechanical Engineering.

While challenges remain in scaling up the process, we see strong potential for this 3D printing method in low-volume, high-complexity training scenarios." Adarsh Somayaji, Ph.D. Graduate, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Minnesota

A preliminary study, included in the paper, found that surgeons rated the new 3D-printed tissue replicas higher for tactile feedback and response to cutting compared to previous, conventional models. The team hopes that this innovation will help to improve surgical training.

The researchers will now focus on expanding the new technology to create a variety of shapes for mimicking other organs, developing bionic organs, and incorporating more advanced materials that respond to common surgical tools like electrocautery–a surgical technique that uses a heat tool to remove small growths.

In addition to Somayaji, the University of Minnesota team included Matthew Lawler from the Department of Biomedical Engineering, and Zachary Fuenning and Michael McAlpine from the Department of Mechanical Engineering. This paper was a collaboration with the CREST Lab and Wang Lab at the University of Washington.