Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals key genes and potential targeted drugs for OA treatment

Researchers from the Department of Orthopedics at Taicang TCM Hospital Affiliated to Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine have made significant strides in understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying osteoarthritis (OA). Their study, published in Current Pharmaceutical Analysis, utilized single-cell RNA sequencing to analyze the oxidative stress response in myeloid cells, revealing key genes and potential targeted drugs for OA treatment.

The study identified five hub genes-IGKC, MCL1, NFKBIA, OLR1, and PNRC1-with high diagnostic performance. These genes showed significant sensitivity and specificity in distinguishing OA from control samples.

Our findings highlight the critical role of myeloid cells in OA progression and provide potential molecular targets for precision diagnosis and personalized treatment." Zhaojun Wang, one of the lead authors of the study

Using network pharmacology, the researchers predicted several targeted drugs, including rapamycin, Sodium_salicylate, and 4_Oxoretinol, which showed excellent binding interactions with the identified hub genes. Molecular docking models indicated that these drugs could effectively bind to the target proteins, potentially offering therapeutic benefits for OA patients.

The study also analyzed the cellular communication of myeloid cells, discovering frequent interactions between Neutrophils and other cell types. Key ligand-receptor pairs, such as IL1B-IL1R2 and TNF-TNFRSF1A, were identified, suggesting their involvement in OA pathogenesis.

"This research not only deepens our understanding of the oxidative stress response in OA but also lays the foundation for developing targeted intervention strategies," said Fangdong Su, another lead author.

Future work will focus on validating these findings through in vivo experiments and clinical trials.