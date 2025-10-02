Prediabetes can go into remission without weight loss

A major new study reveals that up to one in five people with prediabetes can return to normal blood sugar without losing weight,  altering how doctors think about preventing type 2 diabetes.

A woman in a white T-shirt and navy blue jeans measures the level of body fat with a special deviceStudy: Prevention of type 2 diabetes through prediabetes remission without weight loss. Image credit: Anna Rogalska/Shutterstock.com

In a recent Nature Medicine article, researchers investigated whether prediabetic individuals can return to normal glucose regulation without losing weight, a finding that could be key to preventing type 2 diabetes (T2D). They found that prediabetes remission occurred despite no weight loss (often with slight weight gain), and was associated with healthier fat distribution, improved β-cell function, and enhanced insulin sensitivity.

Background

T2D affects over 460 million people worldwide and is a leading cause of death due to its complications, including neuropathy, cardiovascular disease, and chronic kidney disease. The global burden of T2D is expected to increase substantially by 2050. Poor diet quality is the main driver, with the greatest impact in low- and middle-income countries with limited treatment access. Prevention strategies are essential to reducing the worldwide burden of T2D.

Prediabetes is a metabolic condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to meet the diagnostic criteria for type 2 diabetes (T2D). It is typically defined by impaired glucose regulation, such as elevated fasting glucose, impaired glucose tolerance on an oral glucose tolerance test, or increased glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), that falls below the threshold used to diagnose diabetes.

It is the most significant risk factor for T2D. The annual progression rate is 5-10%, with a lifetime risk of up to ~74%. It also independently increases the risk of vascular, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Previous research has shown that restoring normal glucose regulation, even temporarily, lowers the risk of developing T2D and related complications. The Prediabetes Lifestyle Intervention Study (PLIS) introduced the concept of prediabetes remission. Remission is achieved when normal glucose levels are restored, often through weight loss. Such remission substantially lowers T2D risk and related organ damage. This emphasizes the importance of glucose regulation in preventive strategies.

About the Study

Researchers conducted a post hoc analysis of PLIS, a randomized, controlled, multicenter trial conducted in Germany between 2012 and 2016. Adults aged 18 to 75 years with prediabetes, defined by impaired fasting glucose and/or impaired glucose tolerance, were recruited. Participants were stratified by diabetes risk based on insulin resistance, insulin secretion, and liver fat and then randomized to conventional or intensified lifestyle intervention or control.

Related Stories

This analysis included only participants who did not lose weight over 12 months. If glucose regulation returned to normal, they were classified as responders, and if it did not, they were classified as non-responders.

Glucose metabolism was assessed by oral glucose tolerance tests (OGTT) with repeated blood sampling. Insulin, C-peptide, liver fat, visceral and subcutaneous fat, and muscle fat were measured using standardized assays, MRI, or spectroscopy. Additional analyses included inflammatory markers, adipokines, incretins, and a visceral adipose tissue (VAT) polygenic risk score, with no significant group differences observed. Lifestyle adherence was monitored through food diaries, fitness testing, and physical activity assessments.

Findings were validated in a second cohort from the U.S. Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), focusing on participants who also did not lose weight during the first 12 months. Statistical analyses applied mixed-effects models and corrected for multiple testing.

Key Findings

The study followed 1,105 individuals with prediabetes from the PLIS. Among the 234 participants who did not lose weight (or even gained some) during the 12-month program, 51 achieved remission while 183 did not. Notably, remission occurred independently of changes in body weight, body composition, physical activity, or aerobic fitness.

Responders showed distinct metabolic improvements. Their insulin sensitivity rose significantly, while non-responders showed no change. In addition, responders exhibited enhanced insulin secretion and better β-cell function, changes not typically observed in weight-loss–driven remission.

Body fat distribution also differed: responders stored more fat in subcutaneous adipose tissue (SCAT) while avoiding increases in VAT, leading to a higher SCAT/VAT ratio. This healthier fat pattern was linked with higher adiponectin levels, consistent with improved insulin sensitivity.

Other potential mechanisms, such as inflammation, liver fat accumulation, or genetic predisposition, did not explain remission. Notably, responders had improved glucagon regulation and greater sensitivity of β-cells to glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), supporting better glucose control. Over long-term follow-up, remission without weight loss lowered T2D risk by ~71%, similar to weight-loss remission. The DPP confirmed these findings, strengthening their validity.

Conclusions

This study demonstrates that up to 22% of participants can remit prediabetes without weight loss and provides strong protection against T2D, comparable to weight-loss-induced remission. The key factor appears to be fat distribution: responders accumulated more subcutaneous than visceral fat, which was linked to greater insulin sensitivity, β-cell function, and improved GLP-1 sensitivity.

Exercise and dietary composition may have contributed to these favorable outcomes. The findings highlight the need to expand clinical guidelines beyond weight loss alone, emphasizing remission to normal glucose regulation as a primary prevention target.

Strengths include replication of results in the DPP cohort and detailed metabolic profiling. Limitations are the post hoc design, reliance on surrogate OGTT measures, and potential residual confounding.

Overall, the study underscores that metabolic health and glycemic remission, not weight loss alone, should guide precision prevention strategies for T2D.

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Priyanjana Pramanik

Written by

Priyanjana Pramanik

Priyanjana Pramanik is a writer based in Kolkata, India, with an academic background in Wildlife Biology and economics. She has experience in teaching, science writing, and mangrove ecology. Priyanjana holds Masters in Wildlife Biology and Conservation (National Centre of Biological Sciences, 2022) and Economics (Tufts University, 2018). In between master's degrees, she was a researcher in the field of public health policy, focusing on improving maternal and child health outcomes in South Asia. She is passionate about science communication and enabling biodiversity to thrive alongside people. The fieldwork for her second master's was in the mangrove forests of Eastern India, where she studied the complex relationships between humans, mangrove fauna, and seedling growth.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. (2025, October 02). Prediabetes can go into remission without weight loss. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 02, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251002/Prediabetes-can-go-into-remission-without-weight-loss.aspx.

  • MLA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Prediabetes can go into remission without weight loss". News-Medical. 02 October 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251002/Prediabetes-can-go-into-remission-without-weight-loss.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Prediabetes can go into remission without weight loss". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251002/Prediabetes-can-go-into-remission-without-weight-loss.aspx. (accessed October 02, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. 2025. Prediabetes can go into remission without weight loss. News-Medical, viewed 02 October 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251002/Prediabetes-can-go-into-remission-without-weight-loss.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Healthy diet found to reduce chronic pain beyond weight loss
Chinese study shows lasting weight loss after tirzepatide treatment
Exercise found to reduce artery hardening after weight loss in adults with obesity
Brain’s energy control map offers blueprint for next-gen weight loss therapies
Weight loss doubles when eating minimally processed foods over ultra-processed alternatives
Orforglipron pill improves heart and metabolic risk factors in trial
Daily orforglipron GLP-1 pill achieves over 11% weight loss in global obesity trial
Oral GLP-1 drug orforglipron achieves significant weight loss in global trial

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
BMJ pulls widely cited apple cider vinegar research