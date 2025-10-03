New software MaGNet automates analysis of breast tissue branching architecture

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Cold Spring Harbor LaboratoryOct 3 2025

Branching isn't just for trees. This biological process occurs in animal development, enabling organs to perform complex functions. Branch-like structures form in lungs, kidneys, and breasts, among other places. Importantly, only in female mammary glands does most branching occur years after birth. It happens during puberty and again during pregnancy as milk ducts branch out in preparation for breastfeeding. Disturbances here have been linked to breast cancer. However, studying branching can be difficult and time-consuming.

Now, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) researchers have developed a tool to quickly quantify changes in the branches of mouse mammary glands. The system, called MaGNet, was created by Steven Lewis, Lucia Téllez Pérez, and Samantha Henry, three graduate students in CSHL's dos Santos lab. It could one day be used to study how hormonal changes and treatments affect mammary glands or even to detect early warning signs of breast cancer.

Lewis had the idea for MaGNet-the Mammary Gland Network analysis tool-after seeing CSHL Associate Professor Saket Navlakha give a talk at the Lab. Lewis wondered if a mathematical model that Navlakha's team applied to plants could be translated to mammary glands. "It felt like a natural connection to another branching structure," he says.

Typically, researchers studying mouse mammary glands need to cut thin slices of breast tissue, analyze them under a microscope, and manually count the ducts and branches in each slice. The process is "very time-consuming and sometimes inconsistent. " Henry says.

Often, you don't get the entire architecture of the mammary gland."

Samantha Henry, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Related Stories

MaGNet was built to precisely compare stained images of the mammary gland. Researchers working with the system simply trace the branches and use software called NetworkX to plot them as networks. From there, computer code analyzes the networks and quantifies the data. "With this tool, we can measure the total length of the ductile tree as well as the number of ducts, alveoli, and branching structures," Téllez Pérez says. "It's very easy to quickly plot different networks and run tests."

Right now, MaGNet is only used in mice. However, the code could be tweaked for any branching system. The researchers envision MaGNet eventually being used to learn how certain conditions, like infections-or life events, like pregnancy and menopause-affect cancer risk. It could also help with early diagnosis. "We're always hunting for warning signs that arise before you can feel a lump or see anything on a mammogram or ultrasound," Lewis says. "Imagine an automated tool could say there's no tumor yet, but there are changes detectable. That's our hope, our dream."

Source:

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Journal reference:

Lewis, S. M., et al. (2025) MaGNet: A Network-Based Method for Quantitative Analysis of the Mammary Ductal Tree in Developing Female Mice. Journal of Mammary Gland Biology and Neoplasia. doi.org/10.1007/s10911-025-09589-1.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Boosting the immune system to prevent cancer recurrence and improve survival
Leading cancer organizations call for action to boost HPV vaccine coverage
Patient-derived organoids advance cancer therapy and vaccines
UCLA presents advances in radiation therapy at ASTRO 2025
New T cell therapy targets CTNNB1 cancer mutation with promising results in animal studies
Modifiable risk factors could double global kidney cancer cases by 2050
Genetic testing guides personalized radiation patients with HPV-positive throat cancer
Controversy surrounding Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Maternal COVID-19 vaccination provides significant protection for mothers and newborns