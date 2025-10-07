Logical Biological and Bcell Design announce strategic partnership for engineered disease state materials

Logical Biological, biospecimen and critical raw material leader, and Bcell Design, pioneers in transgenic monoclonal antibody technology, today announced a long term strategic partnership to deliver engineered disease state materials for diagnostic and research markets.

Logical Biological R&D Scientist formulating engineered disease state materials. Image Credit: Logical Biological

Working together, the two companies will develop customised engineered disease state and ‘spiking’ materials to deliver compelling alternatives to native disease state plasma. Materials are designed and formulated to bring native disease state plasma-like performance, aligned and customized to customer’s performance and scale requirements.

Bcell Design is a leading manufacturer of high-quality, human Fc antibodies using a proprietary platform technology. These antibodies are designed to replicate performance of native disease state plasma, and are already used in FDA approved and CE marked platforms by top 10 IVD companies.

Logical Biological brings deep expertise in sourcing, processing and providing biological specimens and bulk disease state plasma, alongside custom plasma processing and protein purification capabilities through sister company Logical Antigen. The company is already supplying native disease state plasma and customized critical raw materials at scale to the largest QC calibrator and control manufacturers.

Disease state plasma is a key component for IVD calibrators and controls, assay development and quality control testing. However, human disease state materials can be difficult to reliably and consistently source. To solve this challenge, engineered materials are formulated with Bcell Design’s patented human Fc monoclonal antibodies to mimic disease state plasma. This provides multiple benefits - including reproducibility and long-term supply sustainability - whilst maintaining high performance levels and offering benchmarking against native plasma samples.

The strategic partnership will focus on IgM and IgG engineered disease state material for challenging to source materials, including Rheumatoid Factor (RF). By the end of 2025, the companies expect to have well characterized products for ToRCH, infectious diseases and other conditions.

The diagnostics sector faces increasing challenges in securing reliable and sustainable sources of disease state materials. By joining forces with Logical Biological, we are combining complementary expertise in antibodies and plasma materials to deliver sustainable, high-performance diagnostic solutions in key therapeutic areas—supporting earlier and more accurate disease detection worldwide.” Léone Atayi, Chief Executive Officer, Bcell Design

Stephane Argivier, Chief Executive Officer at Logical Biological, said: "This strategic partnership will unlock new opportunities and address sustainability for the diagnostics

sector. By replicating critical plasma performance characteristics and providing comprehensive performance data, our engineered disease state materials aim to match native plasma performance whilst providing supply security and consistency in specific applications. Building on our bulk purification and disease state material expertise, we're excited to partner with Bcell Design to help our customers resolve today's challenges and bring tomorrow’s innovation."

This unique end-to-end solution addresses the requirements of the largest users of native disease state materials, aiming to deliver engineered alternatives with long term supply sustainability and consistency at scale. With bespoke products, the partnership is able to meet customer specifications with extensive testing on multiple platforms and dilutions levels.