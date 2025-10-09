Prior incarceration linked to poor health in older adults

A recent analysis reveals that older adults with prior incarceration report worse physical and mental health than their peers, even if they were incarcerated in the distant past. The findings are published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

Among the 1,318 US adults aged 50 years and older who responded to the Family History of Incarceration Survey, 21% had been incarcerated. Formerly incarcerated older adults were more likely to be men, non-Hispanic Black or "other" race/ethnicity, meet criteria for disability, be unmarried, and have lower income and education compared with those never incarcerated.

After adjusting for potentially confounding factors like demographics and socioeconomics, prior incarceration was associated with an approximately 90% higher odds of reporting "fair" or "poor" physical health. Length of time since incarceration did not moderate the association, meaning that even those incarcerated more than 10 years ago had equally poor self-reported health. The association with mental health was explained in part by income and employment.

The findings suggest that clinicians could consider screening for incarceration history and connecting formerly incarcerated patients to services and organizations that serve this community.

Mass incarceration began in 1973, so older adults have spent most of their adult lives in this era and millions have been incarcerated in the past. It is critical to understand how incarceration-even in the distant past-may affect the health of older adults and what we can do to improve their health." Louisa W. Holaday, MD, MHS, corresponding author, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai