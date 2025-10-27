Fogarty Innovation and CRF unite to accelerate breakthroughs in cardiovascular medicine

Cardiovascular Research Foundation
Oct 27 2025

After several years of close collaboration and a relationship rooted in mutual respect and shared vision, Fogarty Innovation is coming together with the Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®) to create a unified platform for advancing transformative healthcare technologies. This strategic combination strengthens CRF's leadership in medtech by integrating Fogarty's renowned expertise in early-stage innovation, creating a powerful, cross-specialty platform to accelerate transformative breakthroughs into patient care. The merger was announced during a special keynote session at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® (TCT®) meeting.

This platform unites two mission-driven organizations with a shared vision: to catalyze the next generation of disruptive medical technologies by advancing innovations that have the power to transform patient care and reshape the future of healthcare. It builds on a strong track record of successful collaboration: CRF and Fogarty Innovation have partnered on the TCT MedTech Innovation Forum over the past four years, fostering early-stage innovation and supporting emerging medtech entrepreneurs. Together, they form a powerful alliance poised to accelerate progress in cardiovascular medicine and transform patient care on a global scale. 

The unified platform will unlock immediate access to world-class incubation, long-term strategic growth, and enhanced philanthropic impact. By combining the deep expertise of both organizations, it will provide unparalleled access to seasoned medtech executives, expand innovation education initiatives, and increase business opportunities in Silicon Valley and beyond - all while accelerating the development of cutting-edge technologies and driving measurable improvements in patient care.

Fogarty Innovation will continue to carry its name and mission, now serving as CRF's West Coast innovation hub. Together, CRF and Fogarty Innovation will amplify their collective impact by combining resources, expertise, and leadership - aligning on strategic initiatives to drive innovation and expand their reach across the cardiovascular landscape.

"We're thrilled to enter into this partnership with our close friends and colleagues at Fogarty Innovation," said Juan F. Granada, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRF. "We are entering a groundbreaking era in cardiovascular medicine; one defined by unprecedented technological potential. This move is not just a step forward; it is a bold move to lead the future. By uniting our strengths into a single, purpose-driven platform, we are shaping the development of transformative technologies that will redefine care and bring us closer to a more equitable health care system."

Over the past 17 years, Fogarty Innovation has demonstrated that our model of immersive support - through incubation, acceleration, education, and alliances - meaningfully increases the success of innovators in bringing new tools and therapies to clinicians and patients. We are excited to join forces with CRF, as we can now scale that impact globally, giving entrepreneurs a larger stage, stronger resources, and a faster path to delivering transformative care."

Andrew Cleeland, CEO of Fogarty Innovation

"Our partnerships have always been rooted in trust, shared purpose, the highest ethical standards, performance excellence, and a commitment to transform the lives of patients everywhere," said Martin B. Leon, MD, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of CRF. "CRF's mission to advance cardiovascular care through research and education will be amplified by Fogarty Innovation, opening new opportunities for collaborations, advanced innovation, and strategic growth – ultimately, impacting the science and practice of medicine worldwide."

