Minimal fibers enable communication between brain hemispheres

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of CologneOct 30 2025

Just a few fibers are enough for the two hemispheres of the brain to communicate with each other. This was shown by a new international study led by Professor Dr Michael Miller (University of California, Santa Barbara) and Professor Dr Lukas J. Volz (Department of Neurology at University Hospital Cologne and the University of Cologne's Faculty of Medicine) in close collaboration with Professor Dr Christian Bien's team at the Bethel Epilepsy Centre (University Hospital OWL at Bielefeld University). The results were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) and underline the human brain's amazing ability to reorganize – even when the most important connection between the hemispheres, the corpus callosum, is partially severed.

Until recently, damage to the corpus callosum – the brain's largest fiber bundle – has been associated with impairments in speech, motor functions, or perception. However, the new study with so-called 'split-brain' patients shows that preserving around one centimetre of the corpus callosum's fibres is enough to largely maintain the exchange of information between the two brain hemispheres and thus prevent neurological symptoms.

Using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), the research team investigated how partial or complete transections of the corpus callosum affected neural synchronisation. While a complete transection largely prevented information exchange between the hemispheres, communication remained almost normal in patients with few residual connections.

These findings challenge long-held assumptions about the relationships between brain structure and function.

Our results underline the immense adaptability of the functional architecture of the human brain. Even a few fibres between the cerebral hemispheres appear to be sufficient to maintain a complex network architecture."

Professor Dr. Lukas J. Volz, Department of Neurology at University Hospital Cologne and the University of Cologne's Faculty of Medicine

Related Stories

These findings offer valuable insights for rehabilitation research after brain injur with targeted therapeutic interventions aiming to exploit the brain's neuroplastic potential to facilitate the reorganization of impaired networks.

The study was carried out in close collaboration between the University Hospital Cologne and the University of Cologne's Faculty of Medicine, the Bethel Epilepsy Centre (University Hospital OWL, Bielefeld University), the University of California, Santa Barbara, and Indiana University Bloomington. The Cologne team was funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG) as part of Collaborative Research Centre 1451 "Key Mechanisms of Motor Control in Health and Disease".

Source:

University of Cologne

Journal reference:

Santander, T., et al. (2025). Full interhemispheric integration sustained by a fraction of posterior callosal fibers. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2520190122

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Breakthrough study identifies potential treatment for schizophrenia symptoms
Exploring the gut-brain-immune axis in neurodegeneration
New drug can have a promising effect in cancer patients with active brain metastases
Physical fitness, physical activity and screen time linked to brain development in adolescents
Study shows link between gum disease and white matter hyperintensities
Study reveals how brain activity, energy use, and blood flow interact during sleep
Impaired movement of cerebrospinal fluid predicts dementia risk later in life
Dreams happen beyond REM sleep, analysis shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New discovery reshapes understanding of how brain inflammation arises in Alzheimer's disease