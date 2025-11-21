Specialized neurons help the brain detect where words begin and end

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - San FranciscoNov 21 2025

Why is it so easy to hear individual words in your native language, but in a foreign language they run together in one long stream of sound?

Researchers from UC San Francisco have begun to answer that question with two complementary studies that show how the brain learns the sound patterns of a language until it recognizes where one word ends and the next begins.

When we speak naturally, we don't put pauses or "spaces" between words, yet fluent speakers effortlessly perceive them. For years, researchers assumed it was the brain areas that give meaning to speech that were figuring out the boundaries between words.

The new studies focus on a different brain region, called the superior temporal gyrus, or STG. Until now, it was thought only to handle simple sound processing, like identifying consonants and vowels.

The new studies show the STG contains neurons that learn to track where words begin and end over years of experience hearing a language.

This shows that the STG isn't just hearing sounds, it's using experience to identify words as they're being spoken. This work gives us a neural blueprint for how the brain transforms continuous sound into meaningful units."

Edward Chang, MD, Chair of Neurological Surgery

Chang led the two studies, which were published Nov. 7 in Neuron and Nov. 19 in Nature and supported by the National Institutes of Health.

Rapid reset for the next word

In the Nature study, researchers recorded brain activity from 34 volunteers who were being monitored for epilepsy. Most spoke either Spanish, Mandarin, or English as their native language. Eight were bilingual, but no one spoke all three languages.

Related Stories

Participants listened to sentences in English, Spanish, and Mandarin - languages that were both familiar and unfamiliar to them.

The researchers used machine learning models to analyze patterns and found that when participants heard their native tongue or a language they knew, the specialized neurons in the STG lit up. But when participants heard a language, they didn't know, the neurons failed to light up.

"It explains a bit of the magic that allows us to understand what someone is saying," said Ilina Bhaya-Grossman, a PhD candidate in the UCSF-UC Berkeley Joint PhD Program in Bioengineering who is the first author of the Nature study.

The Neuron study showed how these specialized neurons detect the beginnings and endings of words.

Given that fluent speakers utter several words per second, these neurons must rapidly reset to take note of the next word.

"It's like a kind of reboot, where the brain has processed a word it recognizes, and then resets so it can start in on the next word," said Matthew Leonard, PhD, Associate Professor of Neurological Surgery, the co-first author with postdoctoral scholar Yizhen Zhang, PhD.

Chang, who along with Leonard is a member of the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences, said the studies clarify why injury to certain regions of the brain can impair the ability to comprehend speech even when a person's hearing is intact.

Source:

University of California - San Francisco

Journal references:
  1.  Yizhen Zhang et al, Human cortical dynamics of auditory word form encoding, Neuron (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.neuron.2025.10.011
  2. Ilina Bhaya-Grossman et al, Shared and language-specific phonological processing in the human temporal lobe, Nature (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-025-09748-8

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

EEG ‘Fastball’ shows promise for spotting early memory loss in Alzheimer’s
AI transforms healthcare for faster, smarter care in emergency crises
How short school closures hit Japan’s low-income boys hardest in math
Person-focused approach explains distinct autism genetic subtypes
Alzheimer’s drugs improve key cognitive skills in children with autism and low IQ
Seattle’s Fresh Bucks program boosts food security and diet but benefits fade when funding ends
Early lean mass shapes long-term brain development in preterm infants
How can medical trainees use AI without losing critical thinking skills?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI model maps lifetime disease risks to transform future healthcare planning