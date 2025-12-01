Most of the world falls short on omega-3 intake

More than three-quarters of the global population aren't getting enough Omega-3, according to new research from the University of East Anglia, the University of Southampton and Holland & Barrett.

The collaborative review highlights that 76 per cent of people worldwide are not meeting recommended intakes of EPA and DHA, revealing a significant global public health gap.

The study is the first global review of national and international omega-3 intake recommendations across all life stages for generally healthy people.

Prof Anne Marie Minihane, from UEA's Norwich Medical School, said: "Our research looks at recommendations for omega-3 fats and how they compare to what people are actually eating.

"We found big gaps between what's advised and what most of us consume. To close that gap, we need easier, sustainable ways to get these important nutrients - like foods enriched with omega-3s or supplements. These changes could help more people enjoy the health benefits linked to higher intakes.

"We hope this work will help inform nutritional scientists, clinicians, food and supplement industries, policy makers and consumer communities," she added.

Dr Abbie Cawood, Science Director at Holland & Barrett and Visiting Research Fellow at the University of Southampton, said: "The health benefits of long chain polyunsaturated fatty acids, specifically eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are too important to ignore.

"Achieving recommended intakes from diet alone can be challenging, highlighting the need for accessible, sustainable sources of EPA and DHA. Omega-3s play such a vital role in health, ensuring people can meet their needs either through diet or with the support of supplementation is essential at every life stage.

"In fact, our review highlights that supplementation is often required to meet recommended intakes especially in pregnancy and those with low fish intakes. We are hopeful that this publication can act as an enabler to inform omega-3 dietary guidelines and shape future nutrition policy and public health strategies."

Prof Philip Calder from University of Southampton added: "The omega-3s EPA and DHA are essential for health throughout the lifecourse. But to benefit from these nutrients, people first need to understand how much they should be consuming.

"In this review, we brought together all the recommendations for EPA and DHA intake in healthy populations from authorities around the world to help answer the important question: 'how much do I need?' What is clear is that most people are not meeting these recommendations."

Omega-3 consumption supports a healthy lifestyle throughout all stages of life - from reducing the chance of pre-term birth and supporting visual and cognitive development in infants, right through to improving cardiovascular health and immune function. It is also associated with reduced risk of depression and cognitive decline, including Alzheimer's disease.

This global review highlights the lack of alignment between current evidence, public health guidance and actual population intakes, and aims to address confusion around omega-3s recommendations, highlighting the health benefits of increased intake across all life stages in healthy populations.

While previous guidance often focused on key stages like pregnancy, birth or age-related disease, this publication covers all life stages, making guidance relevant and accessible for the general population.

It highlights that guidance around omega-3 intake currently varies by country, creating a significant amount of confusion across the globe and reinforces the importance of consistent evidence-based guidance.

The paper aims to support public health on a global scale and offers guidance to countries outside Europe and North America, for example in Latin America and parts of Asia including India to develop public guidelines around safe intake levels and supplementation advice.

The review found that the most frequently recommended intake for adults is 250 mg per day of combined EPA and DHA, with an additional 100–200 mg of DHA advised for pregnant women. These targets can be achieved by eating more oily fish, such as salmon or mackerel, or through supplementation where needed.

The paper also identified challenges that different populations have in achieving current omega-3 recommendations, such as difficulties in meeting oily fish recommendations due to low seafood consumption, or sustainability concerns, as well as some populations having limited access to supplementation advice.

The retailer hopes this publication will serve as a valuable resource for nutritional science, medical and industry professionals, and will help underpin its future product development.

This review was conducted in partnership with Prof Philip Calder (University of Southampton Faculty of Medicine), Prof Minihane (University of East Anglia and Norwich Medical School), Fionna Page and Claire James expert dietitians from at First Page Nutrition Ltd, and Dr Cawood, Science Director at Holland & Barrett and Dr Sophie Putnam, Head of Science at Holland & Barrett.



'An overview of national and international long chain omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid intake recommendations for healthy populations' is published in the journal Nutrition Research Reviews.