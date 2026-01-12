New publication describes the chemical journey of non-hormonal male birth control pill

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of MinnesotaJan 12 2026

A newly published manuscript authored by Dr. Gunda Georg, YourChoice Therapeutics and Columbia University Medical Center describes the chemical journey of YCT-529, a non-hormonal male birth control pill, and the promising molecular science behind it. The Journal of Medicinal Chemistry plans to feature the paper as a supplementary cover. Researchers are currently studying YCT-529 in a phase 2a human study. 

"We are pleased to share the drug discovery study of YCT-529 with the scientific community of the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, exemplifying academic drug discovery and a successful public-private partnership," said Georg, Regents Professor in the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy's medicinal chemistry department and director of the Institute for Therapeutics Discovery and Development (ITDD). 

The manuscript describes the validity of aromatic linker substitution, a chemical design process that identifies compounds capable of inhibiting retinoic acid receptor alpha (RAR-alpha)- a critical protein in sperm cell production. This strategy led to the discovery of YCT-529. The publication also includes efficacy and safety data from rat studies that demonstrate the in vivo potency of YCT-529. These studies demonstrate that YCT-529 effectively and reversibly suppressed sperm counts, which pregnancy outcomes validate. These results supplement previously published mouse and non-human primate data. 

We have conducted several studies with four different animal species, and all have shown safety and efficacy. This adds confidence that YCT-529's contraceptive effect is durable, reversible and not species-specific, which is significant because it adds rigor to a drug candidate that men will use long-term."

Dr. Nadja Mannowetz, co-founder and chief scientific officer of YourChoice Therapeutics

Related Stories

With nearly half of all pregnancies in the U.S. unintended, demand is growing for new male contraceptive options and data shows that men and women are open to using them. As a first-of-its-kind, hormone-free male oral contraceptive, YCT-529 has been shown to prevent sperm production by blocking access to a vitamin A metabolite in the testes in various non-clinical models. This mechanism of action has been established for nearly 100 years and supported by decades of published studies. In July 2025, Communications Medicine published YCT-529's first-in-human study results showing the candidate was well tolerated by male volunteers. In March 2025, it published the candidate's successful preclinical study, which showed that YCT-529 performed as effectively or better than the female birth control pill.

Source:

University of Minnesota

Journal reference:

Shi, R., et al. (2026). From Discovery to Clinical Trial: YCT-529, an Oral NonHormonal Male Contraceptive Targeting the Retinoic Acid Receptor Alpha. Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. DOI: 10.1021/acs.jmedchem.5c03051. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jmedchem.5c03051

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Trump wants Americans to make more babies. Critics say his policies won’t help raise them.
Do gut microbes cause autism? New research says diet plays the bigger role
What drinking kefir really does to your gut and oral microbiome
Columbia researchers report first successful pregnancy using AI-guided sperm recovery method
Medical bills can be vexing and perplexing. Here’s this year’s best advice for patients.
Self-administered injectable contraceptives face provider hesitancy despite availability
Low-intensity noise therapy shows how tuning sound to the brain can ease tinnitus
Unveiling Hidden Potential: Organoids for Disease Modeling in Neuroscience Research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Review reveals how paternal lifestyle shapes sperm epigenetics and offspring health