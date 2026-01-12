OutSee completes seed funding round and establishes partnership with o2h discovery for lead drug target candidate

OutSee, a genomics and drug discovery company pioneering a unique AI-based predictive genomics approach to target discovery, today announced the closure of its £2.5 M seed funding round. The Company also announced the signing of a strategic agreement with o2h discovery, a preclinical Contract Research Organization with an integrated drug discovery platform. The partnership aims to launch a collaborative drug discovery program for OutSee's lead target candidate, identified through the Company's state-of-the-art genomic target discovery and precision medicine platform, Nomaly.

Funding and support for the partnership has been provided through o2h's co-discovery InflexionTx, a match funding model at the HIT ID Phase covering critical proof of concept studies, which aims to unlock novel high value ideas and assets. Integrating OutSee's deep computational biology expertise, the research project is focused on building a library of drug candidates for OutSee's lead target ahead of future therapeutic development.

The first close of OutSee's seed funding was announced in June 2025 and now completes at £2.5 M. The round was led by Ahren Innovation Capital, with Kadmos Capital, Panacea, Empirical Ventures, and 26 independent Angel investors also participating. Since the first close, the Company has significantly expanded its in-house discovery program, harnessing its proprietary Nomaly platform to identify a portfolio of data-backed therapeutic targets. The funding will enable the Company to advance these targets through experimental validation and generate a strong internal pipeline of assets, in addition to ongoing R&D of the Nomaly platform to enhance the core technology and transition from validation to active value generation.

The Nomaly platform adopts a unique 'genomics first' approach to target identification. Drawing on an AI-powered engine that uses hypothesis-free, predictive modelling, Nomaly generates conclusions from the fundamental molecular and cellular biology of the genome, enabling it to predict disease and phenotype ab initio directly from a single genome. This approach is complementary to existing target discovery pipelines, uncovering underlying biological mechanisms that drive and modulate disease, and is applicable to small datasets or those that have already been analysed by conventional methods.

Partnering with the team at o2h discovery is a fantastic milestone for OutSee as we look ahead to commencing our first drug discovery program and showcasing the potential of our Nomaly platform to revolutionize target discovery. The agreement is testament to the strength of our technology and, in combination with the closure of our oversubscribed seed funding round, kicks off a very exciting year. Thank you to our investors and supporters for their continued support, and the hard work and dedication of our team." Dr Julian Gough, CEO and Founder, OutSee

Prashant Shah, Co-founder, o2h Group, said: "o2h discovery prioritises insight-driven science and OutSee's pioneering approach to target identification facilitates just that, holding the potential to unlock a new wave of therapeutic targets. The technology is disruptive and enables datasets to be analysed in a completely new way, even those that have already been combed using traditional methods. We look forward to working together and leveraging our respective expertise to drive this program forward."