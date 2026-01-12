Social, family and health factors contribute to bullying among adolescents

Bullying in the United States remains a serious public health issue with consequences that extend far beyond the school grounds. For adolescents, being bullied – or engaging in bullying – can lead to lasting mental, physical and social challenges that follow them into adulthood. Victims face higher risks of depression, anxiety, hallucinations, suicidality, and other long-term mental health conditions, while perpetrators often experience increased rates of delinquency, dating violence and criminal behavior.

Social factors, including socioeconomic disadvantages, race and physical differences, further intensify the problem. Bullying is not just a childhood rite of passage – it is a critical societal issue with enduring impacts on health, education and community well-being.

Researchers from Florida Atlantic University's Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine took a deep dive into the risk factors of bullying among U.S. adolescents ages 12 to 17 using data from the National Survey of Children's Health, a U.S. Census Bureau household survey collecting information on children's physical and mental health, access to care, and family and social environments. The study focused on how socioeconomic challenges, social influences, family dynamics, and pre-existing health conditions contribute to the risk of bullying, with the goal of informing more effective prevention strategies.

The results of the study, published in the journal Child Psychiatry & Human Development, found that adolescents who were overweight, struggled to make friends, were born outside the U.S., or faced mental health challenges – such as anxiety, depression, ADD/ADHD – or learning disabilities were at higher risk of being involved in bullying, either as victims, perpetrators or both.

Overweight and obese teens, in particular, faced higher odds of being both bullied and bullying others, and those who engaged in bullying also showed higher rates of behavioral problems, depression, frequent arguments and social difficulties.

Foreign-born adolescents were more likely to be bullied than their U.S.-born peers. While both groups often internalized their problems, parental monitoring appeared to help protect foreign-born teens, possibly because they relied more on family support when facing social challenges.

Among all 37,425 adolescents surveyed between 2022 and 2023, 13,724 (36.7%) reported being bullied in the past year, with 24.7% experiencing bullying once or twice, 6.4% monthly, 3.4% weekly, and 2.1% nearly every day. Additionally, 4,936 (13.2%) adolescents reported bullying others, with 10.4% doing so once or twice, and smaller percentages engaging in bullying more frequently.

The findings point to a cycle in which being bullied can increase the likelihood of bullying others. Many of the same factors were linked to both experiences, underscoring the complex and interconnected nature of teen bullying.

Our findings underscore the urgent need for evidence-based interventions to address bullying and its impact on adolescents' mental, physical and social well-being. Effective strategies involve shaping student attitudes, training school staff to respond to bullying, and engaging caregivers. Schools that implement these approaches have seen meaningful reductions in bullying and improvements in student mental health, offering lasting support to those most at risk." Lea Sacca, Ph.D., senior author and assistant professor of population health, Schmidt College of Medicine

Few school-based bullying prevention programs actively involve parents, even though programs that engage caregivers tend to see greater reductions in both bullying victimization and perpetration. To overcome these gaps, the researchers say that prevention strategies should also be culturally sensitive and accessible – offering workshops at flexible times, providing translated materials and arranging childcare during events.

Successful programs rely on collaboration between parents and teachers, incorporating parental feedback on interventions and addressing concerns about their children's behavior. Parents are also encouraged to strengthen relationships with their children and model positive social interactions and conflict resolution at home.

School policies play an important role as well. While there are no federal antibullying laws, the U.S. Department of Education has recommended 16 components for state laws, including clear definitions of bullying, characteristics of common targets, and detailed guidance for school districts. Although all states have some form of antibullying laws, only a few fully adopt the DOE's recommendations, highlighting the need for stronger, more consistent policies.

"Preventing bullying requires a team effort – schools, parents and communities working together," said Sacca. "When parents are actively involved and school policies are strong and consistent, we can create safer environments that support every student's mental, physical and social well-being."

Study co-authors are FAU medical students Pedro Soto; Victoria Reis; Isabella Abraham; Cheila Llorens; Ayden Dunn; and Austin Lent.