Post-meal blood sugar spikes linked to increased Alzheimer's risk

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of LiverpoolJan 14 2026

A new study led by researchers from the University of Liverpool has found that spikes in blood sugar after meals may increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

Whilst research has long suggested that hyperglycaemia, diagnosed type 2 diabetes mellitus and insulin resistance strongly relate to worse brain health, specifically increasing the risk of cognitive decline and dementias, the underlying mechanisms are poorly understood.

Using data from the UK Biobank, the team analysed genetic data from over 350000 individuals aged between 40 and 69 years of age. They focused on markers of how the body processes sugar, including fasting glucose, insulin levels and blood sugar measured two hours after eating. Using a technique called Mendelian randomisation, they tested whether these traits were likely to play a causal role in dementia risk.

The results found that people with higher post-meal blood sugar (postprandial hyperglycaemia) had a 69% greater risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. This was not explained by changes in overall brain size or damage to white matter, suggesting that the risk may operate through more subtle mechanisms.

This finding could help shape future prevention strategies, highlighting the importance of managing blood sugar not just overall, but specifically after meals."

Dr. Andrew Mason, lead author

Dr Vicky Garfield, senior author commented: "We first need to replicate these results in other populations and ancestries to confirm the link and better understand the underlying biology. If validated, the study could pave the way for new approaches to reduce dementia risk in people with diabetes."

Source:

University of Liverpool

Journal reference:

Mason, A. C., et al. (2025). Disentangling the relationship between glucose, insulin and brain health: A UK Biobank study. Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism. doi: 10.1111/dom.70353. https://dom-pubs.pericles-prod.literatumonline.com/doi/10.1111/dom.70353

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Blood metabolite profiling outperforms BMI in predicting pregnancy complications
Small shifts in blood sodium may influence human brain excitability
Intermittent fasting edges daily calorie cuts for blood pressure and long-term cardiovascular risk estimates
Common blood signals explain why chronic diseases cluster as we age
Lowering blood sugar reduces heart risk in prediabetes
Simple blood test maps hidden Alzheimer’s disease changes
Urine-based microRNA clock predicts biological aging without a blood test
Sitting harms blood vessel function, but cocoa flavanols can stop it

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Noninvasive Raman device tracks blood glucose accurately in under a minute