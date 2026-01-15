What TV gets wrong about cardiac arrest and CPR

New findings indicate television CPR scenes frequently mislead viewers about who needs CPR, where cardiac arrests occur, and how CPR should be performed.

Woman doing CPR on her unconscious father at homeStudy: Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest and Compression-Only CPR on Scripted Television. Image credit: Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock.com

In a recent research letter published in Circulation: Population Health and Outcomes, researchers analyzed depictions of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) and compression-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation (COCPR) on scripted television.

Television may shape public understanding of cardiac arrest

Annually, more than 350,000 OHCAs occur, and bystander CPR administration can increase the odds of survival. The American Heart Association (AHA) has introduced public awareness programs to decrease barriers to bystander action, with emphasis on COCPR. However, COCPR prevalence is low, especially in females and Black and Latino individuals.

The reasons for the low prevalence are multifactorial. The lack of depiction of COCPR in scripted television could be one reason. A scoping review found that health content on television could influence the behaviors of viewers. While studies have investigated CPR depictions in medical dramas, there is no examination of on-screen OHCA and COCPR across scripted television more broadly.

Screening scripted television for CPR and cardiac arrest 

In the present descriptive study, researchers examined the depiction of OHCA and COCPR on scripted television. The team searched the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) for OHCA and COCPR depictions in television episodes. Non-American, unscripted shows, and those released before 2008, when the AHA endorsed COCPR, were excluded. The search strategy identified 169 episodes.

The researchers assessed whether the character received COCPR for each OHCA and derived sociodemographic variables of the individual experiencing OHCA and COCPR provider(s) from contextual cues, plot dialogue, and actor IMDb pages. Adherence to correct COCPR was defined as checking for scene safety or responsiveness, calling or asking someone to call 911, and beginning chest compressions. Episodes were coded as OHCA if the event was perceived as cardiac arrest, irrespective of medical accuracy.

Overall, OHCA was depicted in 93 episodes, 91 percent of which depicted CPR. Of these, 54 episodes depicted out-of-hospital CPR administration by a layperson likely not trained in basic life support. These 54 episodes, which potentially depicted COCPR, were included in descriptive analyses. Correct COCPR was shown in only 16 episodes, and breaths were given along with compressions in 26 episodes.

Related Stories

Further, the pulse was checked in 23 episodes. The incorrect depictions were not satirical. The primary witnesses to an OHCA were friends, 22 percent, partners, 20 percent, or coworkers or strangers, 18 percent. One-fifth of OHCAs in the sample occurred at home. Most individuals receiving COCPR were White, approximately 65 percent, male, 68 percent, and aged 21–40 years, 44 percent. Similarly, most people performing COCPR were White, 70 percent, male, 64 percent, and aged 21–40 years, 64 percent.

Aligning television CPR scenes with public health goals

In sum, the study found inaccuracies that may mislead viewers about OHCAs. More than 50 percent of COCPR recipients were aged below 40 years, whereas the real-world average age of COCPR receipt is 61.8 years. Moreover, 80 percent of OHCAs occur at home in real life compared to 20 percent in the sample. Television depictions also commonly featured males and White individuals as both COCPR providers and recipients, which may reflect broader disparities in on-screen roles rather than intentional bias, but could nonetheless influence viewer perceptions and represent an area for future research on implicit bias.

The study’s limitations include missing COCPR depictions not captured by the search strategy, use of actor demographics from IMDb, and coder bias. Additionally, the study did not account for the sociodemographic distribution of the audience. Overall, 58 percent of those experiencing an OHCA received COCPR, which is higher than the real-world likelihood, around 40 percent, and may motivate people to act if they witness an OHCA.

However, the frequent portrayal of outdated practices, such as pulse checks, runs counter to current AHA efforts to reduce barriers to bystander action. Because the analysis is observational and descriptive, the findings do not establish causal effects on viewer behavior. The authors note that collaboration between public health agencies and content creators could help align on-screen portrayals with contemporary resuscitation guidance and address disparities in COCPR receipt.

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Procedure News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Tarun Sai Lomte

Written by

Tarun Sai Lomte

Tarun is a writer based in Hyderabad, India. He has a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from the University of Hyderabad and is enthusiastic about scientific research. He enjoys reading research papers and literature reviews and is passionate about writing.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. (2026, January 15). What TV gets wrong about cardiac arrest and CPR. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 15, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260115/What-TV-gets-wrong-about-cardiac-arrest-and-CPR.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "What TV gets wrong about cardiac arrest and CPR". News-Medical. 15 January 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260115/What-TV-gets-wrong-about-cardiac-arrest-and-CPR.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "What TV gets wrong about cardiac arrest and CPR". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260115/What-TV-gets-wrong-about-cardiac-arrest-and-CPR.aspx. (accessed January 15, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. 2026. What TV gets wrong about cardiac arrest and CPR. News-Medical, viewed 15 January 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260115/What-TV-gets-wrong-about-cardiac-arrest-and-CPR.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Outdated CPR on TV could delay lifesaving interventions
New blood biomarker predicts brain damage after cardiac arrest
American Heart Association launches financial grant program to teach CPR in schools
AEDs on planes could save lives, study urges global policy change
Neurological outcomes after cardiac arrest found to be similar across income levels
Hospital study shows adrenaline's rapid impact on cardiac arrest
More frequent use of electrocardiograms could help prevent sudden cardiac death
Quick bystander CPR improves survival odds in children after cardiac arrest

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Updated guidelines published for pediatric CPR and emergency cardiovascular care