Pregnancy-related stroke linked to long-term risk of cardiovascular events

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Academy of NeurologyJan 21 2026

Having an ischemic stroke during pregnancy or three months after pregnancy is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events like heart attack or second stroke, heart disease and depression later in life. The new study is published on January 21, 2026, in Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. Ischemic stroke is the most common type of stroke. It occurs when a clot or blockage reduces blood flow to the brain, depriving it of oxygen and nutrients.

The study also found that female participants who had a stroke during pregnancy or postpartum were less likely to be employed and more likely to be retired at the end of the study compared to those who did not have a stroke.

The study does not prove that stroke causes these health and employment effects. It only shows associations.

"Having a stroke during pregnancy or postpartum is rare but several studies have shown it is on the rise," said study author Anna Richardt, MD, of the University of Helsinki in Finland. "Our study sought to better understand what happens to women after a stroke during pregnancy and postpartum and found an increased risk of cardiac diseases and depression, as well as lower odds of being employed later."

For the study, researchers identified 97 female participants in Finnish health care registries who had an ischemic stroke during pregnancy or postpartum, up to three months after pregnancy. They were matched to 280 female participants who did not have a stroke.

Researchers tracked the health of each person through registries and medical records for an average of 12 years, noting which participants later had cardiovascular events like heart attack, stroke and heart disease or depression.

Of participants with an initial stroke, 6% had a second stroke and 7% had a major cardiovascular event like heart attack compared to 0% of those who were stroke free at the start of the study.

Researchers also found among participants with stroke, 9% had cardiac disease, including atrial fibrillation or congestive heart failure, compared to 1% of those who did not have stroke. After adjusting for age, participants with stroke had a nearly nine times greater odds of having cardiac disease.

Related Stories

Of participants with stroke, 19% had depression compared to 6% of those without stroke. After adjusting for age, those with stroke had nearly four times greater odds of having depression.

Researchers also reviewed employment statistics. Of participants with stroke, 71% were employed two years prior to their stroke compared to 76% of those without stroke. By the end of the study, 66% of those with stroke were employed compared to 78% of those without stroke. After adjusting for age, researchers found that participants with stroke had 45% lower odds of being employed and nearly five times greater odds of being retired at the end of the study compared to those without stroke.

"Of those with stroke, 92% had good functional outcomes, meaning they had either completely recovered or could manage most daily activities by the end of the study," said Richardt. "Still, more than one-third of those with stroke were out of work at the end of the study. Our findings highlight the need for adequate stroke prevention, monitoring and rehabilitation to improve the long-term health for those who have stroke during pregnancy."

A limitation of the study was the small number of participants with stroke since stroke during pregnancy is rare.

The study was supported by the Finnish government and Helsinki University Hospital.

Source:

American Academy of Neurology

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

HonorHealth patient first in Arizona to receive new investigational treatment for ischemic stroke
Raising the minimum wage is linked to fewer dangerous pregnancy complications
Wearable AI device turns silent throat signals into fluent speech for stroke patients
Early pregnancy sulfur dioxide exposure raises odds of congenital limb defects
Paracetamol use during pregnancy not linked to autism, ADHD or intellectual disability
Evidence shows no autism risk from paracetamol in pregnancy
Tracing the decline in American heart disease mortality
Native Americans are dying from pregnancy. They want a voice to stop the trend.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Exercise-triggered mitochondrial transfer offers hope for stroke and dementia