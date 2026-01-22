Researchers propose a new framework for understanding neutrophils

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M)Jan 22 2026

Researchers from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M), the National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC), and Yale University (USA) have published a comprehensive review article in the journal Cell that proposes a new framework for understanding neutrophils, the most abundant cells of the immune system. Drawing on extensive evidence from recent research, the authors describe neutrophils as a dynamic and adaptable collective, capable of functional diversification and forms of immunological memory, far beyond their traditionally assigned roles.

By integrating findings from cancer, inflammation, and systems immunology, the Review reshapes how neutrophils are viewed in health and disease, and highlights new conceptual routes for the development of innovative therapeutic strategies targeting immune dysfunction.

"Neutrophils are the most abundant cells in the immune system and the first to respond in the body when an infection or injury occurs. But these cells not only help fight pathogens, they also repair tissues and aid in the formation of blood vessels", explains Iván Ballesteros, professor in the Department of Neuroscience and Biomedical Sciences at UC3M and researcher at the CNIC, who has published this work together with Andrés Hidalgo, from the Department of Immunobiology at Yale University School of Medicine and also a researcher at the CNIC.

"Therefore," he continues, "if we want to understand how neutrophils work, we have to study them as a whole, as if they were an anthill: we cannot study what a worker ant or a soldier ant does separately; we have to understand how the cells coordinate and what role each one plays".

Traditionally, neutrophils have been described as cells specialized in the rapid elimination of pathogens and with a very limited lifespan. However, the authors propose that these cells have a remarkable ability to adapt to different tissues and contexts, participate in processes such as sterile inflammation, tissue repair, or cancer, and exhibit coordinated collective behaviors similar to those observed in other biological systems.

The researchers emphasize that this new conceptual framework may help reinterpret the role of neutrophils in numerous diseases, from cancer to inflammatory or autoimmune pathologies. In this sense, it could open up new therapeutic avenues aimed at modulating their production and functional programming.

The study highlights that neutrophils are not mere executors of immediate immune responses, but a highly organized, plastic system with memory, whose therapeutic potential is still far from being exploited."

Andrés Hidalgo, Department of Immunobiology, Yale University School of Medicine 

Related Stories

This study proposes that the neutrophil population is organized into two interconnected functional compartments: one "granulopoietic", located mainly in the bone marrow and responsible for neutrophil production; and another "mature", consisting of already differentiated cells circulating in the blood and tissues. This organization would allow the system to respond quickly to local aggressions, while maintaining a memory of previous exposures.

According to the model proposed by the researchers, this structure explains how neutrophils can exhibit great functional diversity, adapt to local signals from different organs, and participate in processes as varied as angiogenesis, immune response regulation, and tissue homeostasis maintenance. In addition, the authors emphasize that many of these properties emerge only when the neutrophil collective is considered as a biological unit, rather than as individual cells.

Source:

Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M)

Journal reference:

Ballesteros, I. & Hidalgo, A. (2025). The neutrophil collective. Cell. doi: 10.1016/j.cell.2025.11.001. https://www.cell.com/cell/abstract/S0092-8674(25)01250-4

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study connects adolescent exercise with breast cancer risk biomarkers
Genomic screening uncovers hidden cancer and heart disease risk in young adults
Cancer mortality drops 34% as treatments and early detection improve
New study exposes a targetable vulnerability in acute myeloid leukemia
CTDNEP1 identified as potential tumor suppressor in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
Investigational cancer vaccine shows early promise for cancer prevention in Lynch syndrome
Teen girls who play organized sports show lower breast cancer risk biomarkers
New markers improve detection of aggressive breast cancer cells in the blood

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Research suggests bamboo-based foods could support metabolic health