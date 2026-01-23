Bacterial infections in patients with liver cirrhosis show rising prevalence and high mortality

Background and aims

Bacterial infections (BIs) are common and severe complications in patients with liver cirrhosis, but global data are limited. Here, we aimed to evaluate the global prevalence, temporal changes, and associated mortality risk of BIs in liver cirrhosis.

Methods

We systematically searched PubMed, Embase, Web of Science, and the Cochrane Library for eligible studies published without language restrictions until 11 August 2025. A random-effects model was used for meta-analyses, meta-regression by study year, and pooling adjusted hazard ratios.

Results

Fifty-nine studies, including 1,191,421 patients with cirrhosis, were analyzed. The pooled prevalence of BIs (33 studies) was 35.1% (95% confidence interval (CI): 29.2–41.4). The prevalence of Escherichia coli and Streptococcus spp. was 3.8% (95% CI: 2.5–5.2) and 1.5% (95% CI: 0.8–2.6), respectively. The pooled prevalence of multidrug-resistant bacteria was 6.8% (95% CI: 4.0–11.3). The most common BI sites were the gastrointestinal tract, ascites fluid, and urinary tract. The highest prevalence of BIs was reported in Europe (38.2%; 95% CI: 24.8–53.6), followed by South America (37.5%; 95% CI: 29.7–46.1) and Asia (22.8%; 95% CI: 16.3–30.9). Patients with acute-on-chronic liver failure showed the highest prevalence of BIs (44.2%; 95% CI: 29.7–59.8). A modest increasing trend in BIs prevalence was observed over time. BIs were associated with an increased risk of mortality in patients with cirrhosis (adjusted hazard ratios 2.22, 95% CI 1.33–3.71).

Conclusions

BIs are common in patients with liver cirrhosis and show a modest upward trend over time, with the highest burdens observed in ACLF and notable regional variation. Gastrointestinal infections, SBP and UTI predominate, gram-negative organisms are more frequent than gram-positive organisms, and MDR pathogens are significant. Importantly, infections are associated with a higher mortality, underscoring the need for improved diagnostic approaches and standardized research frameworks to deliver clearer guidance for the clinical management of patients with liver cirrhosis.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Tian, Y.-X., et al. (2025). Global Prevalence, Temporal Trends, and Associated Mortality of Bacterial Infections in Patients with Liver Cirrhosis: A Meta-analysis. Journal of Clinical and Translational Hepatology. doi: 10.14218/jcth.2025.00260. https://www.xiahepublishing.com/2310-8819/JCTH-2025-00260

