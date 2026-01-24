Firefighter protective gear restricts movement and may increase injury risk

When firefighters respond to an emergency, the gear they wear to protect themselves can also create challenges that could jeopardize their performance and safety. Their gear is bulky, and it may not fit perfectly. Those challenges can include restricted movement, added weight and increased heat stress that raise the risk of injury and health problems down the road.

Nearly 40% of the non-fatal injuries firefighters report involve their muscles and bones, and those injuries are often linked to the physical demands of the job and limitations that could be imposed by their personal protective equipment (PPE). Dr. Jenna Yentes of the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management at Texas A&M University partnered with the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) to address this issue, exploring how PPE could impact firefighters' ability to move and perform critical tasks - and ultimately improving safety for those who protect our communities.

Most research has focused on heat stress or chemical exposure. Very little has looked at how firefighters actually move in their gear. That's the gap we're trying to fill." Dr. Jenna Yentes, Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management, Texas A&M University

The project involved rigorous testing at TEEX's Brayton Fire Training Field. Firefighters performed a series of tasks with their station wear and then again wearing their full bunker gear. The tasks ranged from joint flexibility tests to firefighting skills such as moving a charged hose line, dragging a 180 pound rescue dummy, forcing entry with a sledgehammer and throwing and climbing a ladder. These tasks mimic what firefighters encounter on the job, allowing researchers to measure strength, endurance and range of motion in realistic scenarios.

Findings showed firefighters lost up to 40 degrees of motion in their shoulders and up to 20 degrees in other joints when wearing their full gear. While they still completed the tasks, they had to adapt and potentially used more force, which could increase the risk of injury over time.

Yentes' laboratory also conducted a previous survey of over 350 firefighters that showed female firefighters were two to four times more likely to report issues with their gear while performing firefighting tasks, especially during ladder tasks. This points to design limitations, as most gear is patterned for men and simply scaled down for women. "These insights raise important questions," Yentes said. "If we can't change the design immediately, can we improve fit? Can we tailor training to build the strength or flexibility firefighters need most?"

Better gear and evidence-based training programs could reduce the risk of injury, extend careers and improve emergency response. "Anytime somebody calls 911, it's the worst day of their life. They expect us to show up ready," said John Adams, a TEEX instructor and firefighter at The Woodlands Township near Houston. "This study shines a light on how gear affects our bodies, and how we can prepare for whatever's next."

The project is funded through a Catapult Grant from the College of Education and Human Development's Research Enterprise and Outreach Office. Yentes hopes future research can be done to explore whether targeted strength, endurance or flexibility programs can offset the limitations from PPE. Keeping firefighters safe so they can keep communities safe is a goal she takes personally.

"As a firefighter's daughter, I know what it's like to want your loved one to come home safe," Yentes said. "That's what drives me, and what I hope this research will achieve."